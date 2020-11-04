Keerthy Suresh's Latest Pic Depicts Her Love For Tea; Proves Her Priority Is Chai Over Guy

Keerthy Suresh is a popular South Indian actor who is showcasing her love for tea everywhere on social media. In one of her recent posts on Instagram, she shared a picture in which she is trying to send a cute message through her t-shirt. Keerthy Suresh is totally into the zone of her upcoming movie, Miss India, as the quirky message she is trying to send through her t-shirt is related to the movie. Let’s take a look at Keerthy Suresh’s post.

Keerthy Suresh’s recent Instagram post revealed that she is a true tea-lover and would choose tea over any guy. In the post, Keerthy Suresh can be seen sitting and winking with a cute smile. In the picture, she can also be seen pointing her finger towards her blue t-shirt that states that her priority is chai over any guy and there’s a cute cup of chai printed on it. All her fans reacted to the photo through cute heart-eyed and kiss emojis. Many other fans complimented her on how cute she was looking in the photo.

As one of Keerthy Suresh’s movies, Miss India, is all set to release, the actor can’t keep calm. As the trailer suggests, Keerthy Suresh’s Miss India is about a girl whose passion is business and with all the hurdles in her life, she manages to set up her own business abroad. The interesting thing about the movie is that the business Keerthy will be pursuing is of Indian Chai and that’s what can be seen all over her Instagram handle these days. The actor can be seen wearing t-shirts with chai prints and cool quotes on chai.

Keerthy Suresh’s Miss India cast includes actors like Jagapathi Babu, Rajendra Prasad, Nadhiya, Naveen Chandra, Naresh, Sumanth Shailendra and a few more. It has been written and directed by Narendra Nath and produced by East Coast Productions.

Keerthy Suresh’s movies

Keerthy Suresh has been a part of a variety of movies in the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages. Some of the best Keerthy Suresh’s movies include Geethanjali, Bairavaa, Ring Master, Seema Raja, Penguin, Sarkar, Nenu Local, Thodari, among others. Apart from Miss India, there are some other movies that are all geared up for release. These include Rang De, Annatthe, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham and others.

