'Chai Lover' Keerthy Suresh Explains Her Love For Tea, Says 'tea Is My Emotion!'

Keerthy Suresh recently revealed her love for tea and coffee. On November 2, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her posing holding a tea glass. Interestingly, Keerthy Suresh wore a graphic tee that read "Chai Premi", i.e; "Tea lover". In her caption, the Miss India actor wrote said that a coffee calls for a shop and a tea calls for a stall. She penned "Coffee calls for a shop, Chai calls for a kottu!". Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's photos.

'Chai Lover' Keerthy Suresh's photos

The South superstar shared a series of three pictures. She stunned in a black graphic tee. To match with her casual look, Keerthy Suresh donned a pair of denim joggers. She looked simple and refreshing without any makeup. Suresh left her hair open. In her caption, Keerthy Suresh also explained that coffee is a feeling and tea is her emotion. She completed her Instagram caption as " One is a feeling. Another, my emotion! â¤ï¸ #MissIndia #tealovers #teaovercoffee #teatime #instadaily #instagood #instamood #instatea #chailover". She also added hashtag of her upcoming film Miss India, teasing fans about the upcoming release.

Fans went gaga over Keerthy Suresh's post. Several fans dropped hearts and kiss emojis in the comment section. Some of the fans' comments include 'nice pic', 'darling', 'super', 'awesome', 'sweet smile' and many similar reactions. Keerthy Suresh's photos received over 800k likes and 3k comments. Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Recently, Netflix dropped the trailer of Keerthy's much-anticipated film, Miss India. The film is all set to be released on November 4, 2020. Alongside Keerthy Suresh, Miss India also stars Jagapathi Babu and Nadia Moidu in the leading roles. It follows the story of a girl and explores her journey to success. Miss India is an upcoming romantic film. It is penned and helmed by filmmaker Narendra Nath.

Miss India is produced by Mahesh S Koneru under East Coast Productions. Apart from the lead cast, the film also features Rajendra Prasad, Naveen Chandra, Kamal Kamaraju, Naresh, Nadhiya and Pujita Ponnada in prominent roles. This film marks Keerthy Suresh's 20th film in the industry. According to reports, Miss India was set to be released in April 2020; however, it was pushed due to the pandemic situation.

