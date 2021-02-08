Keerthy Suresh Goes 'casual' During Her 'home Shoot', Shares Photos From 'shoot Diaries'

South Indian actor Keerthy Suresh took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture featuring herself from her recent photoshoot on February 7, 2021. She can be seen flaunting her bright smile as she posed for the camera. Keerthy has been giving major fashion goals to all her fans and followers with all her social media photos. In the latest post, she looked elegant in a pastel peach jumpsuit. Take a look at her look below.

Keerthy Suresh flaunts bright smile in recent photoshoot

In the picture, Keerthy can be seen sitting on a multicoloured ottoman. She wore a pastel peach coloured jumpsuit and applied minimal makeup. She kept her hair loose and wore minimal accessories. While sharing the picture, Keerthy simply dropped a smiley and a shining star emoticon. She gave credits to the photographer Tarun Koliyot and her style team and added ‘#HomeShoot’, ‘@ShootDiaries’, ‘#GoingCasualWithKeerthy’.

As soon as the picture was uploaded, Keerthy’s fans flooded the comments section with positivity. A fan commented, “Cutieee” and dropped several red hearts and a heart-eyed face emoticon. Another fan complimenting her smile wrote, “Smiling Killer Damn Cute” with a heart-eyed face emoticon. A user commented, “Beautiful mam” with several hearts. Another user wrote, “Wow excellent madam”.

Keerthy Suresh's photos

Keerthy Suresh is an active Instagram user and frequently updates her fans about her personal and professional life. On January 25, 2021, Keerthy shared a short-animated video clip informing her fans about her upcoming flick Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The South diva has been shooting for the film, which is directed by Parasuram, in Dubai with Mahesh Babu. While revealing the news, Keerthy wrote, “A new day. A new journey. A new chapter! Super excited for this one! ‘#SarkaruVaariPaata’ here we go!”.

Fans expressed their excitement and dropped red hearts in the comments section. A fan page commented, “Best of luck @keerthysureshofficial papa” with several heart-eyed face emoticon. Another commented, “Waiting for a blockbuster with @urstrulymahesh sir” with a pair of shining eyed face emoticons. A user commented, “I am also super excited… Because u both are my favourite @urstrulymahesh @keerthysureshofficial”. Another one wrote, “@keerthysureshofficial @urstrulymahesh my fav combo dream pair eagerly waiting to see u both on screen” with a hugging face emoticon.

