Keerthy Suresh Has A Jam Session With The Team Of Her Upcoming Film 'Rang De'

South Indian actor Keerthy Suresh has been garnering attention with her latest film Miss India as Manasa Samyuktha. The actor shared a video singing songs and jamming with the team of her upcoming film, Rang De. The director and the music composer of the film are seen singing along. Take a look at the actor showcasing her melodious voice in the jam sessions at the studio with music composer Devi Sri Prasad.

Keerthy Suresh's jam session with the Rang De team

Keerthy Suresh's Rang De is one of the most anticipated Telugu romance films of 2021. She took to her Instagram to share a video as she jammed with the team of the movie. Music composer Devi Sri Prasad was seen playing the piano and singing the song while Keerthy was seen vibing to it. She sang a few lines of the song while enjoying the jam session and she was complimented by the composer. Director Venky Atluri entered the frame while vibing to Sri's piano. Have a look at the Rang De team have a jam session at Devi Sri Prasad's studio.

Many fans of Keerthy took to her Instagram video to compliment her. Fans have mentioned that she has a very sweet voice and she should sing often. Fans even sent in heart and fire emojis on her video. Here are some of the comments on Keerthy Suresh's Instagram jam session video.

Image source: Keerthy Suresh's Instagram

Devi Sri Prasad also shared a picture with Keerthy, director Venky and cinematographer P. C. Sreeram. Keerthy is seen wearing a blue kurta with white salwar. She paired her outfit with silver jhumkas. The composer mentioned that they had 'awesome fun' at the studio. Take a look at the picture here.

Keerthy Suresh's movies

After starring in Miss India, Keerthy was offered several movies. Her next film, Rang De is all set to release on March 26, 2021. The Rang De cast features Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles. The plot will revolve around the romance between Shivudu and a fair maiden. As he tries to woo her he gets to know some past truths about his own family. She will also be seen in films like Good Luck Sakhi, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Vaashi, Saani Kaayidham and Annaatthe. Some films are currently being shot and the release dates have not been revealed yet.

