Keerthy Suresh To Play Lead Alongside Kamal Haasan In 'Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu' Sequel?

Keerthy Suresh, last seen in Eashvar Karthic's Penguin, is reportedly approached by the makers of Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu sequel. According to a media report, director Gautham Menon recently narrated the story of the sequel to Keerthy Suresh, who seemed to have liked the script. However, the Mahanati actor is yet to sign the dotted lines, stated the same media report. The forthcoming movie also stars Kamal Haasan in the lead. Initially, there were reports that Gautham Menon has approached Anushka Shetty to play the lead role alongside Haasan in the sequel.

Gautham Menon on Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu sequel

In an old interview with an online portal, Gautham Menon, who helmed the original, revealed that he approached Kamal Haasan with the script of Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu sequel. Gautham added that Kamal Haasan was impressed with the story, however, he has asked him to develop the final draft of the script. Gautham exclaimed that he is waiting to narrate the final draft of the script to Kamal Haasan. Soon after Haasan gives his nod, the shooting for the sequel would begin, stated another online media report.

Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu, starring Kamal Haasan, Jyotika in the lead, also featured actors like Prakash Raj and Daniel Bajaj in pivotal roles. Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu released to positive reviews from the critics and audiences. Released in 2006, Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu is till date considered to be one of Gautham Menon's most-successful ventures.

What's next for Keerthy Suresh?

Keerthy Suresh has a slew of movies at different stages of production. She will be sharing the screen space with Rajinikanth for the first time in Siva's Annaatthe. The film, starring Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, and Keerthy Suresh in the lead, is reportedly in the last leg of its shooting schedule. The Keerthy Suresh starrer is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under his production banner Sun Pictures. The upcoming film is reportedly slated to hit the marquee during Pongal 2021.

Besides the upcoming film, Keerthy Suresh has an array of movies in her kitty, starting with Priyadarshan's magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. Thereafter, the actor has Narendra Nath's Miss India, Nagesh Kukanoor's Good Luck Sakhi, among others, in her kitty. All of which are slated to hit the marquee in the year ahead.

