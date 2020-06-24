Keerthy Suresh Will Not Feature In 'Aramm 2', Director Gopi Nainar Confirms

Nayanthara’s Aramm released in the year 2017 and proved to be a huge hit. After the success of the film, director Gopi Nainar announced that he is working on the sequel, Aramm 2. After the announcement of the movie, it was recently speculated that south Indian actor Keerthy Suresh has replaced Nayanthara in Aramm 2. However, Gopi Nainar recently addressed the rumours and said that there is no truth to them. Here is what he had to say about it.

Gopi Nainar addresses the rumours of Keerthy Suresh replacing Nayanthara

After the success of Aramm, director Gopi Nainar announced that he is making a sequel of the movie, Aramm 2 with Nayanthara in the lead. However, the director got busy with other commitments and the production of Aramm 2 was postponed. Recently, reports were doing the rounds on the internet that Keerthy Suresh, who was last seen in the movie Penguin has replaced Nayanthara in Aramm 2. The reports suggested that Nayanthara has backed out because of date issues. A news portal recently contacted the director of Aramm 2 Gopi Nainar to confirm the news where he denied them as rumours.

Talking to the news portal, Gopi Nainar said that he will make Aramm 2 only with Nayanthara and nobody else. Talking about Keerthy Suresh replacing Nayanthara, he said that those are just baseless rumours and he is quite upset about them. He added that all of his projects are pending because of the Coronavirus lockdown and he is not sure when the things will be normal again. Therefore he cannot comment anything on the progress of Aramm 2 as of now.

About Aramm

Nayanthara had played the role of a district collector in Aramm. The film talked about several social issues which are relevant to current times. The film won the hearts of the audience and was widely praised by critics. Aramm cast also featured Sunu Lakshmi, Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, Ramachandran Durairaj and PV Anandakrishnan in pivotal roles.

Keerthy Suresh's movies

Keerthy Suresh was last seen in the movie Penguin. The movie was released on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on June 19, 2020. The mystery thriller is written and directed by Eashvar Karthic in his directorial debut. Several celebrities took to their social media to praise Keerthy Suresh’s performance in the movie.

