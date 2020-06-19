Keerthy Suresh Talks About Working With Rajinikanth In 'Annaatthe', Says 'It Is Special'

Keerthy Suresh, whose upcoming movie Penguin will hit the small screen on July 19, recently, talked about her forthcoming film- Annaatthe, in a media interview with an online portal. She said that she is overwhelmed and excited to share the screen space with Rajinikanth, who has been her idol from childhood. Keerthy Suresh plays Rajinikanth's sister's role.

Keerthy added that she shot for a few days with Rajinikanth before the lockdown, and she was starstruck by his charisma and hard work. She, lastly exclaimed that shooting with Rajinikanth is going to be special and cherishable.

Annaatthe reportedly narrates a heart-warming tale of brother and sister, played by Rajinikanth and Keerthy Suresh respectively. The Siva directorial also features Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara, Prakash Raj, and Soori in pivotal roles. Annaatthe is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the production house Sun Pictures.

Rajinikanth and Keerthy Suresh starrer's shooting commenced in December last year at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. However, Annaatthe's shooting was halted mid-way because of lockdown imposed due to coronavirus outbreak. According to reports, the Rajinikanth and Keerthy Suresh starrer is slated to hit the marquee in Pongal 2021.

Keerthy Suresh is back after a hiatus

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh is back after a hiatus of two years with Penguin. The movie narrates the tale of a mother whose son is abducted by a psychopath. Penguin also features actors like Adhidev, Ragini Chandran, and Mukhyamantri Chandru in pivotal roles.

The Keerthy Suresh starrer will simultaneously release in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Penguin, directed by Eashvar Karthic is produced by Karthik Subbaraj under his production banner Stone Bench Films. Penguin is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on June 19, 2020.

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh has an array of movies in her kitty, starting with Priyadarshan's magnum opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. Thereafter, the actor has Narendra Nath's Miss India, Nagesh Kukanoor's Good Luck Sakhi, among others in her kitty. All of which are slated to hit the marquee in the year ahead.

