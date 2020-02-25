Superstar Rajinikanth To Play A 'caring Brother' In His 168th Film ‘Annaatthe’

Superstar Rajinikanth will be seen in a new avatar for his 168th film titled Annaatthe. The film was announced recently on social media and it will be helmed by director Siruthai Siva. The film will also feature Meena and Khushbu in pivotal roles alongside Rajinikanth. Check out the title announcement below -

Rajinikanth's 168th film Annaatthe announced

The film will reportedly revolve around the story of a brother and his love for his younger sister. Annaatthe will feature megastar Rajinikanth going to extremes extents to ensure his sister is safe. The film was announced back in October 2019 and reportedly started its filming back in January 2020. The makers of the film had announced Rajinikanth's 168th film on social media back in October 2019 itself even though a title wasn't finalized.

After the blockbuster hits Enthiran and Petta, the mega hit combo of Superstar @rajinikanth and @sunpictures come together for the third time for Thalaivar 168, Superstar’s next movie, directed by @directorsiva#Thalaivar168BySunPictures pic.twitter.com/AL5Z6ryjbG — Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) October 11, 2019

Besides superstar Rajinikanth, Annaatthe will also feature an ensemble cast of Nayanthara, Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish in pivotal roles. It is expected that Annaathhe will release in Diwali 2020 even though no official date has been finalized yet. The film's music is being helmed by D Imman who has already expressed gratitude towards fans for loving the background music of the title announcement.

Image courtesy - Sun Pictures Instagram

