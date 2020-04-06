Keerthy Suresh Opens Up About Marriage Rumours, Says 'not Anytime Soon'

Keerthy Suresh, in her recent interview, made it clear that the marriage rumours that have been doing the rounds on the internet for some time now are baseless. She clarified that she is not getting married anytime soon. She also expressed that she was surprised when the wedding rumours were reported. She also urged people to stop spreading baseless rumours about her personal life.

A few days ago it was reported that Keerthy Suresh would be marrying a businessman. The report also revealed that Keerthy Suresh would have an arranged marriage, according to her parents' wishes. However, from Keerthy Suresh's recent media interview, it is clear the actor is not getting married anytime soon. Meanwhile, the actor is in Chennai with her parents during the 21-day lockdown. In the media interview, Keerthy urged people to stay safe and maintain social distancing. She also requested people to take their health seriously, and take care of their loved ones during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Keerthy Suresh will be next seen in Narendra Nath's Miss India. The movie, starring Keerthy Suresh, Naveen Chandra, Nadia Moidu in the lead, was supposed to hit the marquee on April 17, 2020. However, it seems like the release of the film has been postponed due to the 21-days lockdown imposed by the government.

Besides the upcomer, Keerthy Suresh has a slew of movies in her kitty. She has Priyadarshan's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Eshavar Karthic's Penguin, Venky Alturi's Rang De, Nagesh Kukunoor's Good Luck Sakhi, and Siva's Annaatthe in the kitty. All of which are slated to release in the year ahead.

