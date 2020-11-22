Suriya First Film With Keerthy Was 'Thaanaa Serndha Koottam' & Other Trivia About The Film

Released in 2018, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam marks the first time Suriya and Keerthy Suresh worked together. One of the latest Suriya films in recent years, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam sees Suriya and Keerthy paired up with each other. This movie is an adaptation of Akshay Kumar-starrer Special 26 which was released in 2013, with some of its own unique backdrop in the theme of the story. Let us take a look at some more interesting Thaanaa Serndha Koottam trivia.

Thaanaa Serndha Koottam trivia

IMDb has revealed some of the interesting Thaana Serndha Koottam trivia:

Even though the larger theme and the plot have been adapted from Special 26, the makers of Thaanaa Serndha Koottam have introduced some of their own changes in the story and the plot.

The first look and the poster of this movie were launched on Suriya’s birthday, that falls on July 23.

The second poster of the movie went on to break the record of getting the highest number of retweets by an Indian film, with over 60,000 retweets on Twitter in the first two days itself.

This film went on to become a commercial success at the box office.

Suriya has played the role of Nachinarkuiniyan who gets rejected by CBI for not having the bribe to pay for getting the post. He along with his accomplices then hatch a plan of posing as CBI and Income tax officers and raid the houses of the corrupt. Although Keerthy Suresh appears later in the film, director Vignesh Shivn wastes no time in showing the love angle between Suriya’s Nachinarkuiniyan a.k.a. Iniyan and Keerthy Suresh’s Madhu. Iniyan later asks Madhu to marry him before Iniyan and his accomplices escape the country.

ALSO READ: Suriya And Gautham Menon Join Hands For A Netflix Anthology Film Titled 'Navarasa'

ALSO READ: 'Soorarai Pottru' Review: Fans Hail Suriya And Aparna's Performance, Say 'Surya Is Back'

Suriya was last seen playing roles on NGK and Kaappaan, both of which were released last year. It was followed by Soorarai Pottru which has released very recently on Amazon Prime Video. Keerthy Suresh, on the other hand, has been recently seen on Miss India and Penguin, both of which have released this year on Netflix and Amazon Prime respectively. She will be next seen in Good Luck Sakhi.

ALSO READ: Suriya And Jyothika May Share Screen Soon In A Film By Anjali Menon And Halitha

ALSO READ: Suriya Reveals How He Managed To Look Like An 18-year Old In 'Soorarai Pottru'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.