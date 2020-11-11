Is 'Miss India' A Real Story? Here's All You Need To Know About The Keerthy Suresh Starrer

In 2020 we must all take Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho’s advice to heart. The South Korean director of the film Parasite, (which won the Oscar for best film) said in his acceptance speech, “Once you overcome the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films.” If any Netflix subscriber is feeling apprehensive about watching the new Telugu film Miss India, they must take note of Bong Joon Ho’s advice and just go for it. The Keerthy Suresh starrer features a stellar cast from the South Indian cinema and chronicles around the story of a young and determined girl who wants to leave her mark in the business world.

Manasa Samyuktha real story

Is Miss India a real story?

Miss India is directed by debutant Narendra Nath and has already released on Netflix. For those looking to avoid subtitles, Miss India’s dubbed versions in Tamil and Malayalam are also available on Netflix. What’s more, is that Miss India is indeed based on a true story.

A girl from a middle-class family dreams of becoming an entrepreneur. Her dreams are too high for her modest background as she wants to take her tea brand Miss India across the world. This story of an underdog and a woman at that might strike a chord with many young women who are struggling to find their footing in a patriarchal society.

It’s essentially the story of an Indian entrepreneur named Manasa Samyukta, who is currently settled in the United States. Samyukta moves to the US to make her chai dreams come true upon her grandfather’s advice. The anti-hero in the film is another Indian origin entrepreneur, played by Jagapathi Babu. Mr Babu sells coffee in the film and also tries to destroy the Miss India chai brand. As the two personalities collide in the film, fans get to witness the typical underdog meets a privileged enemy story.

Miss India: The cast of the film

Romance is the least of what Miss India has to offer. Aside from a riveting story, the movie is peppered with character actors who are well-known in the Telugu industry. Rajendra Prasad, a veteran actor plays Samyukta's mentor in the film. Jagapathi Babu is the patriarchal business mogul who plays the anti-hero. Actors Naresh and Nadhiya are seen as Samyuktha's father and mother. The film was originally planned to be released on April 17, 2020, but had been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film was released on Netflix on 4 November 2020 in Telugu with dubbed versions in Tamil and Malayalam.

