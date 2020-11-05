Keerthy Suresh Set To Appear In 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' Next, Will Join Shoot In January '21

Actor Keerthi Suresh whose movie Miss India just released yesterday on November 4, 2020, is all set for another upcoming film. Her next is Sarkaru Vaari Pata in which she teams up with Mahesh Babu for the first time. The former had revealed the news in October during an Instagram live chat session. Read on to know more details about when will Keerthy join the team and more.

Keerthy Suresh to appear next in Sarkaru Vaari Pata with Mahesh Babu

Keerthy Suresh will appear next in the Mahesh Babu film Sarkaru Varari Pata, which will the first time that the two will share screen space. The actor revealed in one of her media interactions during the promotions of her last released Miss India, where she disclosed about joining the Sarkaru Vaari Pata teams in January 2021. Keerthy expressed that she is happy to be working with Mahesh Babu for the first time and also mentioned that she will also be a part of the Telugu flick Good Luck Sakhi and Rajnikanth’s Anaathe in the upcoming times. Suresh also said that she is in talks for two more Telugu projects and a Tamil film.

My long wait to direct Superstar Mahesh Babu garu has just ended!!!🎉

Overjoyed and eagerly waiting to be on the sets...

It's a dream come true! 😊 #SarkaruVaariPaata https://t.co/F1vrurxzpL — Parasuram Petla (@ParasuramPetla) May 31, 2020

Sarkaru Vaari Paata was announced on May 31, 2020 which is the birthday of Mahesh Babu’s father and actor Krishna. The movie is to be directed by Parasuram. He took to his Twitter as he announced that his dream of working with Mahesh Babu is finally coming true. He wrote in his tweet, “My long wait to direct superstar Mahesh Babu garu has come to an end. Overjoyed and eagerly waiting to be on the seis ts. It’s a dream come true.”

The film will feature music composed by S Thaman and PS Vinod will lead the cinematography. The movie will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Entertainment. It is reported to be shot in the US and the visa formalities have begun for the cast and crew.

