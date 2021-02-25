Keerthy Suresh Wishes 'Rang De' Co-star Nithiin Ahead Of The Release Of His Film 'Check'

Check is an upcoming Indian Telugu action thriller film written and directed by Chandra Sekhar Yeleti. Check movie cast includes Nithiin, Rakul Preet Singh, and Priya Prakash Varrier in the lead roles. The film is slated to release on February 26, 2021. Ahead of its release, Keerthy Suresh took to Instagram to share best wishes for Nithiin, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Prakash Varrier for Check.

Keerthy Suresh wishes Nithiin and the cast of Check ahead of the release

Keerthy posted a video of her playing chess with the cast of Rang De - Vennela Kishore and Venkyatluri. They were having a gala time playing the game. In one part of the video, Vennela Kishore sat on the floor to play the game, Keerthy emphasized saying that it was chess that they were playing and not snooker. Later, Vennela Kishore defeated Venkyatluri and went on to scream "Out" in happiness. Keerthy explained to him that it is not called "Out," but "Check." Actor Nithiin also appeared in the video and then, Keerthy addressed the audience saying that Check will be releasing on February 26 and urged them to watch the film at the theatres. She said, "Team Rang De wishes Team Check All the very best." In her caption, Keerthy wrote, “Presenting chess masters @vennelakish and @venky_atluri Here’s wishing team #Check all the very best for their grand release @actor_nithiin @priya.p.varrier @rakulpreet #ChandraSekharYeleti @kalyanimalikofficial @bhavyacreationsofficial.” Fans and followers rushed to the comments section to pour in love and good wishes for Check.

More about Check

Check is produced by V. Anand Prasad through Bhavya Creations. In the film, Nithiin will be playing the role of Aditya, a chess player who is on a death row. Take a look at the trailer below.

More about Rang De

On the other hand, Rang De is an upcoming Telugu-language romantic drama. The movie is written and directed by Venky Atluri. Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banner of Sithara Entertainments. Rang De cast includes Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh in lead roles. Supporting roles will be played by Naresh, Vennela Kishore, Kausalya and Rohini among others. On January 1, 2021, the makers announced that the film is slated to release on March 26, 2021. The shooting of the film was wrapped up recently.

