Keerthy Suresh Wraps Up 'Range De', Shares Hilarious Video & Says, "I Will Miss This Team"

Keerthy Suresh has wrapped up the shooting of her film Rang De. The national award winner took to Instagram and shared a boomerang video with the cast and crew. Along with the video, Keerthy wrote that she will miss the cast of the upcoming film.

Keerthy Suresh will miss her Rang De team

Keerthy Suresh and her Rang De team has finally completed the final schedule of their film. The upcoming romantic comedy also stars Nithiin opposite Suresh. The Mahanti actor confirmed the Rang De wrap in a boomerang video on Instagram. The video featured Keerthy Suresh, Nithiin, director Venky Alturi, cinematographer PC Sreeram, and producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi.

While everybody danced in the video, PC Sreeram stood still in the frame. His pose made the video seem more hilarious. Along with the video, Keerthy Suresh wrote, “I will miss this team! What a laugh riot this journey has been. #TeamRangDe #RangDe”. Take a look at Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram video here.

Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram post was loved by her fans. Fans flooded the comment section with plenty of heart and fire emojis. Take a look at some of these comments on the Rang De wrap up post here.

As mentioned earlier, Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin starrer Range De is a Telugu romantic comedy. The film is slated to release on March 26th, 2021. The Rang De teaser has already been released and was a wedding gift to Nithiin. Moreover, songs like A Aa and Emito Idhi have added to the buzz around this upcoming romantic comedy. Apart from Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh, Rang De cast also stars Rohini, Naresh, Kausalya, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore, and Satyam Rajesh. Watch the Range De teaser here.

Apart from Rang De, Keerthy Suresh has a second film in her kitty. The Mahanti actor is also set to star opposite Mahesh Babu in the film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Before completing the Rang De shoot, Keerthy Suresh was busy shooting the Sarkaru Vaari Paata second schedule in Dubai. Keerthy Suresh and Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata is expected to be a social drama. The film is expected to release in 2022 but a final release date is yet to confirmed by the makers.

