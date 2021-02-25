Nithiin's 'Rang De' Song 'Bus Stande' Gets A Release Date, Keerthy Suresh Shares Update

Actor Keerthy Suresh shared the new poster from her movie, announcing Bus Stande Bus Stande song. Keerthy Suresh will star alongside actor Nithiin in the film Rang De, which will be releasing on March 26, 2021. The song Bus Stande Bus Stande will be releasing on February 27, 2021, at 10:08 am, as mentioned by the actor in her post. Check out Bus Stande Bus Stande Song poster from Nithiin's Rang De.

Check out the song from Nithiin's Rang De

Keerthy Suresh announced on Instagram that the lyrical video of Bus Stande Bus Stande will be releasing on Feb 27. Keerthy shared in the caption, “Here’s the aftermath of Valentine’sðŸ˜… The most awaited ‘Bus Stande…Bus Stande’, Song from #RangDe is out on 27th Feb at 10:08 amðŸ¥”(sic). In the poster, actor Nithiin is seen sitting on the ground and seems to be talking to the lord above. The actor looks dapper in his white shirt and black blazer outfit. He wore a pair of black trousers to complete his outfit and completed his whole look with a pair of white sneakers.

Keerthy Suresh's fans on Instagram flooded the comment section as they could not contain their excitement over the song's release. Many of her fans left adorable emojis under her post while several others commented that they were eagerly waiting for the song to release. An Instagram user who lovingly calls Keerthy Suresh, Kitty left a comment under her post, 'Waiting Kitty'.(sic)

The film will also star Naresh, Brahmaji, Rohini, Kausalya, Satyam Rajesh, Brahmaji, and Vennela Kishore along with Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh in Rang De. Directed by Venky Atluri, PC Sreeram is the cinematographer of the film. The music of the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad and will be produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments. Earlier, the makers of the film released the teaser of the film on Nithiin’s wedding, as a wedding gift. Apart from Rang De, Nithiin’s film Check will be releasing on February 26.

