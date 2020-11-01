Mahesh Babu Started Career As Child Artist, Did You Know? Take A Look At His Work

Mahesh Babu is one of the most popular and beloved actors in the South Indian Film Industry. Apart from being an actor, he is also a producer and philanthropist. But were you aware that the actor kickstarted his career as a child actor? His first movie was in 1979 was Needa when he was only visiting the sets of a film. Take a look at a list of all the films in which Mahesh Babu acted as a child:

Mahesh Babu's movies

Poratam

Poratam came out in 1983 and was produced by S. Ramachandra Rao under the SR Films banner and directed by Kodi Ramakrishna. It starred Krishna, Jaya Sudha, Master Mahesh Babu in the lead roles and the music in the film was composed by Chakravarthy. In the movie, Mahesh Babu was seen in the role of Bujji.

Sankharavam

Sankharavam came out in 1987 and was produced by U. Suryanarayana Babu under Padmavathi Films banner and directed by Krishna. It featured Krishna as Vijay & Vikram (dual role), Bhanupriya as Jyothi, Rajani as Inspector Shobharani, Mahesh Babu as Raja, Charan Raj as Pruthvipathi and Giri Babu as Uday. Music composition in the film was provided by Bappi Lahiri

Bazaar Rowdy

Bazaar Rowdy came out in 1988 and was produced by U. Suryanarayana Babu under Padmavathi Films banner, presented by Krishna. The film was directed by A. Kodandarami Reddy and featured Ramesh Babu as Ranjeeth, Nadhiya as Sirisha & Sarika (Dual role), Gautami as Manga, Seetha as Lalitha, Mahesh Babu as Mahesh and Satyanarayana as Ahobala Rao. The music in the film was by Raj-Koti.

Mugguru Kodukulu

Mugguru Kodukulu came out in 1988 and was produced by Ghattamaneni Nagarathnamma under the Padmalaya Studios banner and directed by Krishna. The film had Krishna as Phanindra, Ramesh Babu as Rajendra, Mahesh Babu as Surendra, Radha as Roja, Sonam as Shobha Rani and Satyanarayana as Jooga Rao. The music in the film was given by Chakravarthy.

Gudachari 117

Gudachari 117 came out in 1989 and was produced by C. H. Gandhi and D. Murali under the Sree Vijay Kalyan Movies banner, and directed by Kodi Ramakrishna. It starred Krishna as Chandrakanth, Secret Agent 117, Bhanupriya as Jhansi & Rekha (dual role), Mahesh Babu as Chinna, Murali Mohan as D.I.G. Bhargav and Gollapudi Maruthi Rao as Gajakarnam. The film was a spy movie and was loved by fans.

Koduku Diddina Kapuram

Koduku Diddina Kapuram came out in 1989 and was produced and directed by Krishna under his Padmalaya Studios banner. It had Krishna as Chakravarthy, Vijayashanti as Sasirekha, Mahesh Babu as Vinod & Pramod (dual role), Mohan Babu as Chakardhar and Gummadi as Pattabhi Rama Rao. The music in the film was given by Raj-Koti.

Anna Thammudu

Anna Thammudu came out in 1990 and was produced and directed by Krishna under his Padmalaya Studios banner. It featured Krishna as Raja Krishna Prasad, Mahesh Babu as Murali, Gautami as Rani Padmini, J. V. Somayajulu as Vasudeva Prasad and Prabhakar Reddy as Yugandhar Rao. The music in the film was given by Raj-Koti.

Balachandrudu

Balachandrudu came out in 1990 and was produced and directed by Krishna under his Padmalaya Studios banner. It starred Mahesh Babu as Balachandra, Satyanarayana, Geetha as Sujatha and Sarath Kumar as Minor Babu. The music in the film was given by Raj-Koti. This was the last film of the actor as a child actor.

