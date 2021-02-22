Keerthy Suresh Shares Cherishing Throwback Photo With Mother From Her Lockdown Diaries

Keerthy Suresh’s social media is full of mesmerizing glimpses of her fun life and she manages to leave her fans spellbound every time she shares any of her photos. She recently added a throwback photo of her from the time when she spent the pandemic lockdown at home with her family. She depicted a memorable moment of her spent with her mother while everybody was stuck in their houses due to the pandemic. Have a look at Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram photo and see what she posted.

Keerthy Suresh's family time

Keerthy Suresh recently took to her Instagram handle and posted this beautiful black and white photo of her in which she can be seen sitting on the floor with her mother and enjoying quality time with her. In the photo, as Keerthy Suresh was seen gazing at her mother, her mother on the other hand was seen smiling at her and applying Mehendi on her hands.

In the caption, Keerthy Suresh added how love was in its purest form as depicted in her photo. She further tagged her mother in the post and added how this quality moment was captured during the lockdown.

Many of the fans took to Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram and added numerous compliments in the comment section. Many of them stated how she and her mother looked adorable in the photo and added heart symbols and heart-eyed emojis in the comments to express their affection. Some of the fans were awestruck by Keerthy Suresh’s cuteness and also addressed her as a queen. Some of the other fans were spellbound with her lovely post and dropped several symbols of heart in the comments. Let’s glance through some of the most lovely comments under Keerthy Suresh’s photo on Instagram.

Keerthy Suresh loves to spend time with her friends and family and recently added a fun glimpse of her with some of her dear ones. In this photo, she can be seen clicking a happy selfie with some of her close friends and family in which she depicted how they were about to enjoy their movie night together. In the caption, she added how this Friday night was a movie night for them and shared how excited they were to watch the sequel of a much-awaited movie. All her fans were happy to see her cute selfie and some of them even added their experience of watching the same movie.

