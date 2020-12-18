Keerthy Suresh Shares Photos From Dubai Trip, Seen Wearing Matching Tee-shirts With Squad

Keerthy Suresh has amassed a huge fan following because of her performances in films. She is also quite active on social media as she frequently lets her fans know of her whereabouts. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a string of photos of her enjoying a vacation in Dubai. Scroll below to see the pictures.

Keerthy Suresh in Dubai

Actor Keerthy Suresh took to Instagram to share a string of photos with her friends from her Dubai vacation. In one of the photos, she is posing with her shopping bags. She and her vacation squad are seen wearing the same teeshirts as well. They are wearing a graphic teeshirt with the picture of a telephone printed on it. There is also a quirky quote written on the teeshirt which says ‘Hello, Dubai Ah?’ She has also uploaded a fun boomerang video of she and her squadmates enacting the calling action.

The post garnered over 194K lies within an hour of uploading. Keerthy’s fans and followers are heavily commenting on the post as well. They have used the red heart emojis and the great-eye emojis to express their admiration. See their reactions here:

Keerthy Suresh's Instagram gives a sneak-peek into the actor’s life. Keerthy Suresh’s Instagram is full of pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. She shares her gorgeous photos from photoshoots as well on her social media. Keerthy also uploaded a video of her playing the violin. Her two pet dogs Aju and Nyke also frequently make it to her Instagram feed.

Keerthy’s movies have been widely loved by her fans and audiences. She has starred in some of the blockbuster movies. Some of her popular movies are Ring Master, Idhu Enna Maayam, Rajini Murugan, Remo, Nenu Sailaja and Bairavaa. Her performance in Mahanti was critically acclaimed as well. It was a biographical film in which she played the character of the veteran actor Savitri.

She was also seen in the thriller drama titled Penguin. It is available for streaming on Amazon prime Video. Keerthy Suresh also featured in a Netflix original film titled Miss India. She has received several awards and accolades for her performances in films.

Image courtesy- @keerthysureshofficial Instagram

