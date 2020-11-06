Keerthy Suresh Shares Prelude Of Her Upcoming Song 'Emito Idhi' From 'Rang De'

The southern actress Keerthy Suresh recently shared an update on her upcoming film called Rang De. She shared the prelude of the much-awaited song called Emito Idhi from her upcoming film Rang De, an Indian Telugu romance film directed by Venky Atluri. The romantic story will feature Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin in the lead. The film is scheduled to release in 2021.

The movie's music direction is done by well-known composer Devi Sri Prasad. Keerthy shared a prelude of the song on her Instagram and introducing the prelude, in her caption she said that the full lyrical video of Rang De's song, Emito Idhi will be out on November 7 at 4.05 PM. Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh can be seen in an extremely romantic mood in the melodious number song promo. The song is a soulful melody and the fans and music lovers are heartily waiting for the lyrical video to be out.

Have a look at Emito Idhi prelude shared by Keerthy -

Keerthy will also feature in the much-awaited film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. This movie will cast Telugu actor Mahesh Babu in the lead. The film is helmed by ace director Parasuram. As per reports, actress, Keerthy Suresh will also feature in the upcoming Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe, directed by Siva. Fans are looking forward to seeing what character Keerthy plays in the Rajinikanth starrer. Reports also add that the southern diva Keerthy Suresh will also feature in the upcoming remake of Vedalam with Chiranjeevi in the lead.

Her most recent project was Miss India, where she played the lead role along with Jagapathi Babu. The movie is an Indian Telugu-language drama film written and directed by Narendra Nath and produced by Mahesh S Koneru. It's Keerthy Suresh's 20th film. The film revolves around a girl who comes from a middle-class family and her dream is to become a great businesswoman. The film was premiered on Netflix on 4 November 2020 in Telugu with dubbed versions in Tamil and Malayalam. Keerthy Suresh's film, Miss India was a second direct-OTT release after her film Penguin. Penguin was recently premiered on Amazon Prime. IMDb rates Miss India 3.4.

