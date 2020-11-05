'Miss India' Review: Keerthy Suresh's Film Presents A Mess By Brewing Tea With Sexism

Miss India Director: Narendra Nath

Miss India Cast: Keerthy Suresh, Rajendra Prasad, Jagapathi Babu, Naresh

Producer: Mahesh S Koneru

Where to Watch Miss India: Netflix

Miss India Review

Miss India plot

Miss India revolves around the story of a young girl named Manasa Samyukhta (Keerthy Suresh) who wants to start her own tea company. She wants America to understand that tea is better than coffee. But Manasa has been facing sexism and discrimination from an early age, first form her father when he refuses to acknowledge her capabilities and then from a coffee company owner KSK. Throughout the film, Manasa is trying to prove her capabilities to those around and thus become a successful entrepreneur.

What works?

Miss India is another film where Keerthy Suresh proved her acting prowess. The Netflix film perfectly captures how women face sexism and more so from their own family members. A single incident can be embedded in a person’s mind for ages to come. The same happens when Manasa’s father refuses to pay heed to his daughter’s grades. Apart from Keerthy Suresh, Jagapathi Babu (KSK) and Rajendra Prasad as Manasa’s grandfather have played their roles with ease.

What doesn’t work?

There are a lot of things that do not work in this new Netflix film. First off, Keerthy Suresh deserves a better script and storyline after her National award-winning performance in Mahanati. While the film does focus on the life of a female business entrepreneur, the visuals fail to address the story. Keerthy Suresh fits perfectly in the, role but the final outcome is still bland.

Some situations in the film do not make sense, like Manasa and her family move from India to San Francisco after a tragedy strikes them. While being in India they have a middle-class lifestyle, but in San Francisco, they move into a villa. But even though the film talks about the family moving to San Francisco, it still seems like they are stuck in an urban Indian city.

In the film, Manasa wants the Americans to trade their Starbucks coffees for a cup of chai. But while intending to do so, the film projects that Americans have never heard of “tea or chai” when the reality is many of them sip on chai tea latte in their offices. Hence Manasa’s coffee endeavour seems unrealistic. Miss India tries to draw comparisons between tea and coffee, which does not make much sense since they are two different beverages with different flavours.

Final Thoughts

Miss India mixes tea and coffee unnecessarily. This blend also adds sexism for added flavour but ends up creating a colossal mess. Keerthy Suresh’s best efforts cannot save this film. The film lacked a vision that projects with a promising storyline like Miss India needs. Hence, Miss India is a one-time watch and Keerthy Suresh’s fans are better off without it.

Ratings: 2/5

