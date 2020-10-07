Nithiin Shares Pictures With Keerthy Suresh From The Sets Of 'Rang De'; See Pics

South Indian actor Nithiin recently took to social media to share pictures with the team of Rang De as they completed another shooting schedule. He could be seen posing with actor Keerthy Suresh who plays the female lead in the upcoming romantic film. The actor also indicated through the pictures that they have been following proper safety measures to keep themselves away from infections of any kind. The pictures have been creating a lot of buzz amongst the fans as they have been eagerly waiting for Nithiin’s next film.

Nithiin shares pictures from Rang De sets

Telugu actor and producer Nithiin recently posted a bunch of pictures on Twitter, updating fans on his upcoming film, Rang De. In the pictures posted, he is seen posing with co-star Keerthy Suresh, director Atluri Venky, and producer Naga Vamsi as they wrapped up one of the shoot schedules of their film. The four artists are seen sitting on the stairs as they pose for the camera.

Actor Nithiin is seen donning blue ripped jeans paired with a simple black T-shirt. He has also added a pair of black sliders as he is casually dressed for the occasion. Actor Keerthy Suresh, on the other hand, is seen wearing a simple black top which has been paired with a blue denim jacket. Atluri and Naga have also opted for a simple look as they are dressed in simple blue T-shirts. The entire team seems elated about the fresh developments on Rang De as shooting in the times of COVID can prove to be quite stressful.

In the caption for the pictures, Nithiin has mentioned that they just finished with another schedule of Rang De. He also added that the entire team is safe and sound as they have been following proper guidelines. Have a look at the tweet here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have expressed how excited they are for the upcoming film, Rang De. A few people have wished him luck while others have expressed their love through a bunch of emoticons. Have a look at a few comments on the post here.

