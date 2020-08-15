Keerthy Suresh's 'Good Luck Sakhi's' Teaser Released On Independence Day; Watch

Actor Keerthy Suresh's upcoming movie Good Luck Sakhi's teaser was released online on Saturday, August 15. The 60-second teaser depicts the tale of a village belle mocked for her bad luck. However, things change when she decides to become a sportsperson. The movie directed by Nagesh Kukunoor also features actors like Aadhi Pinisetty, Jagapathi Babu, and Rahul Ramakrishna in prominent roles.

Check out the teaser:

Also Read | Keerthy Suresh's 'Good Luck Sakhi' First Look Revealed; Teaser To Be Released On Aug 15

Keerthy Suresh's Good Luck Sakhi teaser

Good Luck Sakhi's teaser depicts the story of a village belle who determines to become a sportsperson. The teaser also explores the love story between Keerthy Suresh and Aadhi Pinisetty's characters. It also gives an overview of Jagapathi Babu's character, who essays the role of a sports coach, who helps Keerthy Suresh's character to achieve her dream. Good Luck Sakhi is reported to be a sports-drama based on a fictional character.

Also Read | Independence Day Images To Send To Your Loved Ones To Celebrate This Day

Good Luck Sakhi is written and directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, while actor Sandeep Raj makes his debut as a dialogue writer. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020) fame Chirantan Das will be handling the cinematography, while A Sree Prasad will be editing the film. The music of the Keerthy Suresh starrer is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Good Luck Sakhi is produced by Sudheer Chandra Padiri and co-produced by Shravya Varma. The forthcoming movie is shot in Telugu and dubbed into Tamil and Telugu. The Keerthy Suresh starrer is expected to hit the marquee soon.

Also Read | Amazon Sale: 6 Best Offers On Mobile Phones For You On Independence Day

What's next for Keerthy Suresh?

Keerthy Suresh will be next seen in Siva's Annaatthe. The movie, starring Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, and Keerthy Suresh in the lead, also features actors like Meena and Khushbu Sundar in prominent roles. The Keerthy Suresh starrer is produced by Kalanithi Maran under his production banner Sun Pictures. The film is reportedly slated to hit the marquee during Pongal 2021.

Also Read | Independence Day 2020: Tricolour Food Dishes You Can Make On The Day

Besides the upcomer, Keerthy Suresh has an array of movies at different stages of production. She has Priyadarshan's magnum-opus Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham with Mohanlal and Manju Warrier. Thereafter, Keerthy Suresh has Venky Atluri's Rang De with Nithiin, Narendra Nath's Miss India, among others, in her kitty.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.