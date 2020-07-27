'What A Happy Picture': Keerthy Suresh On Nithiin And Shalini's Wedding Photos

Nithiin and Shalini got married on Sunday, July 26, in a private ceremony, at Hyderabad. Nithiin's Rang De co-star Keerthy Suresh could not attend the actor's wedding. However, the Mahanati actor sent across her hearty wishes to the couple on social media. Sharing a photo of Nithiin and Shalini from their Mehendi ceremony, Keerthy Suresh wrote: "What a happy picture! Wish you both stay the same forever. Congratulations to you both and wishing you all the happiness in the world @actor_nithiin & Shalini," (sic) in a social media post.

Besides Keerthy Suresh, the makers of Nithiin's forthcoming movie Rang De too wished him with a marriage gift. The makers of Rang De released the teaser of the Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh starrer as a surprise for the actor. The one-minute-long teaser showcases some bittersweet moments from Anu (Keerthy Suresh) and Arjun's (Nithiin) life. Here is Rang De's teaser:

Rang De, starring Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh in the lead, narrates the heart-warming tale of Arjun and Anu. Rang De also features actors like Sai Kumar, Naresh, Rohini, and Kausalya, among others in prominent roles. Veteran cinematographer PC Sreeram will be cranking the camera for Rang De. Meanwhile, Mr Manju fame Venky Alturi will be helming the upcomer. Rang De is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under his production banner.

Nithiin and Shalini tied the knot on Sunday, July 26, in the presence of their close family members. Nithiin and Shalini's wedding was held at Hyderabad and was also attended by fellow actors like Varun Tej, Karthikeya, and Sai Dharam Raj. Here are a few pictures from Nithiin and Shalini's extravagant wedding:

Mothaniki oka INTIVAADINI ayyanuu..😀😀 need all ur blessings n love 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/rWUNFDHZ5O — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) July 26, 2020

Pictures from Actor Nithiin's wedding with Shalini. Best wishes to the couple. #NithiinWedding @actor_nithiin pic.twitter.com/YdMzttHNb4 — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) July 27, 2020

