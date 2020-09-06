Keerthy Suresh's Fitness Video, Rashmika Mandanna's Recycled Dress And Other Top Posts

This week was a huge deal for various regional South Indian celebrities as the Onam 2020 celebrations ended on September 2. Moreover, Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan also celebrated his 49th birthday this week and several actors took to social media to wish him. Here are some of the top Instagram posts for this week.

This week's top Instagram posts from regional actors

Keerthy Suresh's fitness video

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna Posts A Video Where She Can Be Seen Training For 'Dear Comrade'; Watch

Keerthy Suresh is known for her rigorous fitness schedule. The actor is also a huge supporter of fitness routines and belives in regular work out. Recently, Keerthy Suresh started her day with 150 Surya Namaskars as a part of her fitness routine. She also stated that she wanted to increase the number to 200 soon. Keerthy Suresh explained the benefits of Surya Namaskars to her fans and claimed that it boosted immunity and blood circulation.

Rashmika Mandanna spreads awareness about environmental degradation

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna's Picture With Her Sister Shiman Will Give True Sibling Goals; Check Out

In her latest post, actor Rashmika Mandanna shared a heartfelt message where she asked her fans to protect the environment. She talked about how she was taking small steps to protect greenery and nature. She asked her fans to recycle, reuse, and reduce their waste output. Moreover, Rashmika Mandanna also revealed that the dress she was wearing in the image was also recycled and reused.

Ram Charan wishes Pawan Kalyan for his birthday

Just a few days ago, actor Pawan Kalyan celebrated his 49th birthday. Several celebs, including Ram Charan, took to social media to wish the veteran actor. In his note for Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan wrote that Pawan Kalyan was the most authentic and honest influence in his life. He added that Pawan Kalyan's words helped him become the best version of himself.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Suresh celebrate Onam 2020

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna Shares Intense Workout Video, Says 'I Am Getting There'

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan recently travelled to Kochi to celebrate Onam 2020 with Nayanthara's family. On the occasion of Onam 2020, the two celebs enjoyed a private celebration with their close family members. Vignesh Shivan also posted a few photos of himself and Nayanthara on his Instagram page.

Dulquer Salmaan promotes his new movie Maniyarayile Ashokan

Taking to social media, Dulquer Salmaan posted a short clip of his new movie Maniyarayile Ashokan. The movie is a romantic comedy that features Dulquer Salmaan in a cameo role. Dulquer also worked as a producer for the movie. Maniyarayile Ashokan stars Jacob Gregory and Anupama Parameswaran as the romantic leads.

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna Answers Fan's Query About Her 'Bollywood Debut'

[Promo Source: Rashmika Mandanna and Vignesh Shivan Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.