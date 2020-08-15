Amazon Sale: 6 Best Offers On Mobile Phones For You On Independence Day

Last Updated:

The 21st century has witnessed technology growing at an exponential rate, especially smartphone devices. Smartphones have become one of the most required tech devices helping humans to complete several tasks instantly. While innovations keep on growing and smartphones are evolving daily with time, it has also become hard for people to buy expensive phones. This why many users keep on looking for sale prices and details online. Amazon, which is one of the major eCommerce websites, is offering one of the best Independence Day sale for users to buy their favourite smartphones. If you have been looking forward to buying a new smartphone at the best possible price, here are all the details about the Amazon Independence Day sale.

Amazon Independence Day sale details

Amazon.in is going to make it big with Amazon offers on mobile phones. For those who shop regularly on his eCommerce site, then you must be aware that the website is hosting the Independence Day Sale which is famously known as 'The Freedom Sale'. During this period, Amazon offers exclusive discounts to its Prime subscribers if they happen to make payments via Amazon Pay. 

Amazon Mobile deals on Independence Day

Samsung Galaxy S10

  • Colour - White
  • RAM - 8 GB RAM
  • Internal Storage - 128 GB Storage
  • Amazon India Price - Rs 49,990 and not Rs 71,000
  • Savings - Save â‚¹21,010 (30%) Save extra with No Cost EMI

Apple iPhone 11

  • Colour - Black
  • RAM - 6 GB
  • Internal Storage - 128 GB
  • Amazon India Price - 72,600 and not Rs 73,600 
  • Savings - Save â‚¹1,000 (1%) also, save up to INR 5000 off on HDFC Bank cards.

Samsung Galaxy M01s 

  • Colour - Blue
  • RAM - 3 GB RAM
  • Internal Storage - 32 GB Storage 
  • Amazon offer - No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
  • Amazon India Price - Rs 9,999 and not Rs 10,999 
  • Saving - Save â‚¹1,000 (9%)

Panasonic Eluga I8

  • Colour - Black
  • RAM - 3 GB RAM
  • Internal Storage - 32 GB Storage
  • Amazon India Price - Rs 8,490 and not Rs14,990 
  • Savings - Save â‚¹6,500 (43%)

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

  • Colour - Mystic Bronze
  • RAM - 12 GB RAM
  • Internal Storage - 256 GB Storage
  • Amazon India Price - Rs 1,04,999 and not Rs 1,16,000
  • Savings - Save â‚¹11,001 (9%)
  • Amazon Offer - No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers and up to INR 9000 off with HDFC Bank CardsUp to INR 9000 off with HDFC Bank Cards

Samsung Galaxy A21s

  • Colour - Black
  • RAM - 4 GB RAM
  • Internal Storage - 64 GB Storage
  • Amazon offer - No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
  • Amazon India Price - Rs 15,998 and not Rs 17,999 
  • Savings - Save â‚¹2,001 (11%) Save extra with No Cost EMI

All Images ~ Amazon.in

