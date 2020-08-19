Sai Dharam Tej And Keerthy Suresh's Next Telugu Films To Skip Theatrical Release: Reports

Actor Sai Dharam Tej and Keerthy Suresh's forthcoming Telugu movies- namely Solo Brathuke So Better and Miss India, are expected to release on OTT platforms soon. According to The Hans India's recent report, makers of the Sai Dharam Tej and Keerthy Suresh's films have negotiated a deal with streaming giants Zee5 and Netflix to release their movies exclusively on their platform. The makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding the online release of the films.

Sai Dharam Tej and Keerthy Suresh's movies to premiere on OTT platforms?

According to the report published on Monday, August 17, Sai Dharam Tej and Nabha Natesh starrer Solo Brathuke So Better's satellite and digital rights are sold to Zee Studios. Reportedly, the makers are trying on releasing the movie on Zee5 since the theatres are closed. Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh starrer Miss India's makers have reportedly struck a deal with streaming giant Netflix to release the film on their platform.

The Sai Dharam Tej starrer was initially slated to release on May 1. However, due to the pandemic, the movie's release was pushed indefinitely. Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh's Miss India was expected to release in April.

All details about Solo Brathuke So Better

Solo Brathuke So Better, starring Sai Dharam Tej and Nabha Natesh in the lead is a romantic satire that comments on relationships and love. The movie is directed by Subbu and bankrolled by B. V. S. N. Prasad under his production banner. A few weeks ago, the second song the Sai Dharam Tej starrer was released online, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

All details about Miss India

Miss India, starring Keerthy Suresh in the lead, also has actors like Jagapathi Babu, Nadia Moidu, Rajendra Prasad, and others in prominent roles. The movie marks the big-screen directorial debut of Narendra Nath, who has previously worked in an array of short films. A few months ago, the official teaser of the Keerthy Suresh starrer was released, amping the expectations of the moviegoers.

Movies releasing on OTT platforms

Besides the Sai Dharam Tej and Keerthy Suresh starrer, an array of movies are supposed to release online. Reportedly, Nani and Sudheer Babu's V too is heading for an OTT release. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement. Recently, Telugu movies- Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya and Krishna and His Leela released on Netflix and received a thunderous response from the audiences.

