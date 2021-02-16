'Anupamaa' February 16 Spoiler Alert: Vanraj To Have Second Thoughts About Divorce?

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles is witnessing some major twists in the plot. While Anupamaa and Vanraj meet the counsellor, Kavya puts forth a shocking demand in front of her boyfriend. After Kinjal explains to Anupamaa about the counselling procedure, the latter gets very emotional as her marriage is soon coming to an end. Here's Anupamaa February 16 spoiler.

Anupamaa February 16 episode

In the recent episode, Kinjal and Nandini explain Anupamaa about the counselling. While Vanraj gets ready for the session, he gets nervous. At home, Anupamaa looks at her photo with Vanraj and recalls the past. She looks at her mangal sutra for once and gets teary-eyed. Leela fumes at everyone in the house as she is against her daughter-in-law's decision. Anupamaa apologises to her Baa and tells her that the house was broken long back and now she's finally giving a name to Vanraj and Kavya's relationship.

Kinjal interrupts them and tells her that she wants to accompany her mother but Anupamaa denies the same. Paritosh taunts his mother and tells her that she's very adamant. But this time, Anupamaa hits back at her son and tells him that she stood strong when Rakhi was against his and Kinjal's relationship and now she will stand strong when it comes to the decisions of her own life too. Anupamaa and Vanraj reach the counsellor's office and look at other couples around.

Meanwhile, Toshu pours his heart out and tells Kinjal that his parents are getting separated and that things will now change completely. He recalls the time when they posed for family portraits and hugs his wife. Kinjal consoles her broken husband and gets emotional.

Kinjal tells herself that everything is happening for the best. The counsellor, on the other hand, tells Vanraj and Anupamaa that they have three kids and that they should reconsider the divorce. While Anupamaa gives befitting replies, Vanraj decides to remain quiet. He informs the counsellor that he called his wife mentally unstable in anger and hence he took back his statement. Vanraj's hands shiver while signing the papers and he also starts sweating in pain.

