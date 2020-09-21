Kerala Actress Attack Case: Parvathy, Revathy And Others Express Solidarity With Survivor

Kerala actress attack case has commenced now after a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, actors Sidhique and Bhamaa were declared hostile by the prosecution after they refused to corroborate their original statement. According to Mathrubhumi's recent report, Sidhique and Bhamaa, in their initial statements, had stated that they saw a fight erupt between the attacked actress and the accused Dileep during the rehearsals of an event.

Soon after the news of Bhamaa and Sidhique turning hostile came out, several Malayalam actors came out in support of the survivor. Actors like Revathy, Rima Kallingal, Remya Nambeesan, Parvathy, others expressed their solidarity. They also slammed actor Bhamaa for turning hostile.

Parvathy, Revathy, others support the survivor in Kerala actress attack case

Parvathy, who has been vocal about her thoughts, took to her social media to lend her support to the survivor. Parvathy shared a quote of Martin Luther King Jr that read, "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere," (sic) and expressed her solidarity. "A survivor has been put through hoops of fire and constant trauma for over three years. We have seen her stand tall and fight for justice. It has been plain torture. I’m in shock at how witnesses are turning hostile. Especially one whom you’d consider a friend. Heartbreaking. Nevertheless, I want to believe her fight for justice will triumph. Standing by her!",(sic) wrote Parvathy.

It’s sad that we can’t trust our own colleagues in the film industry. So many years of work, so many projects, but when... Posted by Revathy Asha Kelunni on Friday, 18 September 2020

Director Anjali Menon, a prominent member of the Malayalam film industry, also expressed her support for the survivor. She also shared Martin Luther King Jr's quote on justice and wrote: "Courage in real life is very different from courage on screen. Courage is about faith. Courage is about standing for self-respect. Your own and others. Courage is about standing up despite anything. Courage is about stepping out of your comfort zone to speak up. Courage is about looking fear in the eye. In her incredibly difficult journey made worse by all those who could have made it better, she has shown courage. I stand by her." (sic) Besides Parvathy and Anjali Menon, several other actors and activists also extended their solidarity to the survivor.

Shame. Deeply hurt that colleagues who stood by the survivor have turned hostile in the last minute when she needed... Posted by Rima Kallingal on Friday, 18 September 2020

Meanwhile, writer KR Meena, in an interview with The News Minute, said that the survivor has already won the case. She added that the support the survivor is getting is proof of her victory against the accused. KR Meena further exclaimed that in cases like such, where the accused is 'powerful', witnesses often turn hostile. She also lauded Women in Cinema Collective's (WCC) effort in supporting the survivor.

In February 2017, a popular Malayalam actress was abducted by a group of men. They reportedly assaulted her in the moving car. Police were quick to catch hold of Pulsar Suni, who along with Martin Antony, Manikantan, Vijesh, Saleem, Pradeep, Charly Thomas, Sanal Kumar and Vishnu, was reported to be the main accused of the case. Dileep was subsequently arrested as an accused in connection to the actress attacked case. He was in police custody for 85 days, after receiving bail in October 2017.

