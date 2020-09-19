Revathy, Rima And Remya Slam Witnesses Over Getting Hostile In 2017 Sexual Assault Case

Malayalam actors, Siddique and Bhamaa were deposed before the special court in Kochi according to the News Minute. This was in the case of sexual assault and abduction of a Malayalam actor in 2017. It was the case of the Malayalam actor Bhavana. The report stated that the actor was sexually assaulted in a moving van in 2017. Several Malayalam actors recently took to their social media to shared their disbelief of their own colleagues not standing for a woman who was assaulted.

Revathy expresses disbelief and says she would stand with the victim

Actor and filmmaker Revathy Asha Kelunni expressed her opinion on the case and wrote that she feels sad that they cannot trust their own colleagues in the film industry. She added, “So many years of work, so many projects, but when there is an issue for a ‘woman’ it all takes a back seat. There is no memory of all that friendship and shared work space.”

Talking about the sexual assault case 2017, Revathy shared that she has not expected from actors Edavela Babu and Bindu Panniker pulled back on their own statements in court. She then spoke about actor Siddique and Bhamaa. She wrote,

“I suppose one can understand why Mr Siddique did it but Bhamaa??? Having been a friend and confidant she too denies what she told the cops soon after the incident. The survivor has been going through such tough times all these years just to get justice which will be an opening Ato justice for women in general... why is it that no one thinks about what goes on in a survivor’s life and family for having filed a complaint?Just to remind that the people who were with HER and still with HER.”

Calling the incident shameful, actor Rima Kallingal also shared her opinion

Actor Rima Kallingal also shared her take on the same as she called it a "shame". She shared that she is deeply hurt that the colleagues who stood by the survivor have turned hostile in the last minute when the victim needed their help the most. She added, "As much as we know that the women who have turned hostile are also victims in some sense who have no place in the power equation of this industry, even then, it hurts the most." Rima Kallingual also mentioned that she has been reading that four of the witnesses have changed their statement. She added that Edavela Babu, Bindu Panikkar, Siddique and Bhama and still counting. She ended her note that if this is true, it's such a shame.

Actor Remya Nambeeshan also expressed her disappointment on the incident

Actor Remya Nambeesan talked about truth and betrayal in the actor Bhavana's case and wrote,

"Truth hurts but betrayal? When someone you thought is fighting along with you suddenly changes colour, it hurts. Deeply. I have heard about witnesses turning hostile in cases but when the survivor is your own how can you betray her? The fight is real and ultimately truth will triumph. For both the survivor and women at large, this fight will go on."

Image Courtesy: Revathy/ Remya Facebook/ Rima Instagram

