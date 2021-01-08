'KGF 2' Shooting Location: Read Details About The Upcoming Action-thriller Film

K.G.F: Chapter 2 is an upcoming 2021 Indian Kannada-language action thriller film. The film will be directed by Prashanth Neel and it is a sequel to the 2018 film K.G.F: Chapter 1. The film stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon & Prakash Raj in lead roles.

Also read: 'You Will See Some Different Shades To Rocky,' Says Yash As 'KGF' Teaser Releases

Initially, the film was scheduled for a release on October 23, 2020, but got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film is marked to be the most expensive Kannada film with a budget of over ₹100 crores. It will be dubbed in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi languages. Read ahead to know more about KGF 2 shooting location.

Also read: 'KGF 2' Teaser Gets Thumbs Up From Fans; Netizens Say 'Lives Up To The Hype'

KGF 2 shooting location -

The shooting of KGF 2 began at Hyderabad in March 2019 but was halted in March 2020. The makers resumed the shoot in August 2020 at Kanteerava Studious in Bengaluru. Some scenes were also shot at Kolar Gold Fields in Bangalore and later moved on to Hyderabad again. In December 2020, they finally wrapped up the shooting at Hyderabad.

Yash and Sanjay play one of the crucial stunt sequences in the film. That scene is shot at an expensive set built by the makers at Ramoji Rao film city, Hyderabad. This scene will be one of the highlights of the movie.

Also read: 'KGF 2' Teaser: Yash's Rocky & Sanjay Dutt's Adheera Gear Up For A Turf War; Watch

More about KFG 2 -

Sanjay Dutt will be playing the role of the antagonist Adheera in the film. Raveena Tandon will also be playing an important role of a politician, Ramika Sena in the film. The actress had shared the first look of herself from the film on her birthday.

KGF 2 Teaser -

Yesterday, the makers have unveiled the much-awaited teaser of the film. Earlier, the teaser was about to release on January 8, that marks Yash’s birthday but the makers dropped it on the night of January 7 itself. The 2-minute long teaser shows Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt's roles in the first half. Whereas, Yash took over the second half as the one who can be seen single-handedly taking down his enemies with the help of a machine gun. He is looking forward to fulfilling the promise he made to his dying mother.

Also read: Yash Starrer 'KGF 2' Shoot Inches Towards Completion, Team To Wrap Up By Mid-January

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.