'KGF 2' Teaser: Yash's Rocky & Sanjay Dutt's Adheera Gear Up For A Turf War; Watch

On the occasion of pan-India star Yash's 35th birthday, the makers of his upcoming film, KGF Chapter 2, released the first visual teaser on Thursday. Interestingly, the teaser of Yash starrer sequel begins with the promise that the lead character Rocky makes to his dying mother, that he won’t die in poverty. Apart from Yash, the two-minute-sixteen-seconds long teaser also gives a brief glimpse of new cast members Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.

KGF 2 Plot

Going by the teaser, the star of the franchise is all set to give a mass-masala hit with jaw-dropping action sequences. Yash's Rocky in the most-awaited teaser ramp up excitement around the movie. On the other hand, to give a little bit of context of KGF 2's plot, a voiceover in the background in the teaser says, "History tells us the powerful people come from powerful places. History was wrong. Powerful people make places powerful". Meanwhile, in a statement, the team of KGF 2 has stated, "Ramp up excitement around his movies". They also promised that the film will be released this year in theatres. Scroll down to watch the KGF 2 teaser video:

Recap of KGF Chapter 1

In the first film, which released in 2018, the plot revolves around Rocky, who learns that getting rich is directly connected with the depth of power one wields. Later, he spends all his childhood preparing to reach the top by amassing all the power in terms of money, muscle and politics. As the plot unfolds, Rocky's hunger for power leads him to the gold mines of Kolar and he soon conquers the land after a blood bath. In the second installment, the audience will witness a turf war between Rocky and the antagonist of the film, Adheera.

KGF 2 cast & other details

While the first part featured Yash and Srinidhi Shetty, the second installment of Prashanth Neel will also star Raveena Tandon in a pivotal character. Sanjay Dutt will be seen as the villain in the upcoming film. The franchise is jointly produced by Hombale Films, AA Films & Excel Entertainment. Earlier, the teaser was scheduled to release on January 8. But, as the video was leaked, the makers released it on January 7 to contain the damage.

