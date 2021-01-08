'KGF 2' Teaser Gets Thumbs Up From Fans; Netizens Say 'Lives Up To The Hype'

Yash starrer KGF 2 teaser released recently. The film is a sequel to the 2018 period-action blockbuster KGF starring Yash in the lead. KGF: Chapter 2 also features actor Sanjay Dutt, making his Kannada debut. The makers released the teaser video on the occasion of Yash's birthday. The KGF 2 teaser has garnered millions of views in just one day and Twitteratti in no time made it trend on the microblogging platform.

From calling it a powerful teaser to appreciating the release of only one common teaser preventing any language barriers, fans have been doing it all. One of the users commented, "Brilliant is an understatement #KGFChapter2Teaser is mind blowing kudos to @prashanth_neel for his vision and execution... superb @TheNameIsYash for his presence and persona on screen@hombalefilms @Karthik1423 wishing you guys get huge success with this chapter as well". (sic)

"History tells us that powerful people come from powerful places. History was wrong! Powerful people make places powerful"



One common teaser for all audiences, with English lines, without any language barriers & avoiding dubs. Effective👍#KGFChapter2Teaser #KGF2 #HBDRockyBhai https://t.co/8c9qXWm4gH — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) January 7, 2021

#KGF2 TEASER: S-T-U-N-N-I-N-G... The expectations from #KGFChapter2 are humongous and the teaser more than lives up to the hype... #KGF2Teaser has an international feel to it. 👍👍👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/KTe1ncjBzK — SHANKAR SHETTY PSPK🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@gowrishankarkv) January 8, 2021

Brilliant is an understatement #KGFChapter2Teaser is mind blowing kudos to @prashanth_neel for his vision and execution... superb @TheNameIsYash for his presence and persona on screen @hombalefilms @Karthik1423 wishing you guys get huge success with this chapter as well 💪🏼💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/ML3I5Qnixw — Mahira Mishra (@MahiraMishra2) January 7, 2021

KGF 2 teaser video

This 2-minute long video starts with powerful dialogue and intense music. There are shots with scenic views giving an insight into the commendable cinematography of the movie. Raveena Tandon as Ramnika Sen can be spotted in the video. The highlight of the teaser video is the shot of actor Yash. He is seen firing the police cars with a shotgun and later lighting a cigarette with the gun's fire. There are a few clear insights into the KGF 2 plot including the dialogue, "History tells us that powerful people come from powerful places. History was wrong! Powerful people make places powerful".

Meanwhile, as per media reports, KGF: Chapter 2 shooting is on the verge of completion. Talking about ‘villain’, Yash is not alone, as Sanjay Dutt plays the menacing character Adheera. The duo is reportedly likely to lock horns in the climax. Raveena Tandon is among the other characters in the second installment of the movie. Her role is reportedly modelled around former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj are among the other members of the KGF 2 cast. The movie is helmed by Prasanth Neel and release date of KGF 2 is not yet announced by the makers.

