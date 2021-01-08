'You Will See Some Different Shades To Rocky,' Says Yash As 'KGF' Teaser Releases

The 'KGF 2' teaser made it to the YouTube handle of Hombale Films yesterday on January 7, 2021. The teaser was released on the Yash's birthday, who plays the pivotal and widely loved role of Rocky Bhai in the franchise. The actor opened up about his character in a recent media interview and said that this movie will see ‘different shades’ of Rocky. Read on:

‘Different shades to Rocky' will be seen in KGF Chapter 2, says Yash

Yash was a part of KGF Chapter 1 and now will be seen reprising his role for Chapter 2 of the franchise. His performance in the movie garnered major critical acclaim, and he was loved by the audiences too. Yash achieved superstardom post the film. The movie had made several records with its box-office success as well as when it was telecasted on TV. As the KGF 2 teaser released, Yash talked about his character recently in a media interview and how it will be different from the first movie.

Yash said, "KGF 1 was a magnum opus in a way and a complete labour of love and ambition. We had many limitations with Chapter 1 and ambition was the fuel that drove us. The team worked really hard and the success that Chapter 1 received was needless to say, a massive gratification in every way. We have worked just as hard, if not more, in putting together KGF 2 and made the film bigger in scale. The success of Chapter 1 has empowered us to do better and we hope to please and entertain our existing audience and also widen the audience and fan base for KGF Chapter 2. The agenda is to entertain our audience”.

He further added, “Chapter 1 was an introduction to Rocky, his personality, his world and his hunger to overcome his demons. In KGF 2, you will see some different shades to Rocky that you haven't seen before. It will be a bigger action-packed and emotional ride!”. The second chapter stars Yash and Sanjay Dutt in titular roles, with Prashant Neel at the helm and the banners Excel Entertainment, Hombale Films and AA Films, bankrolling the project. The KGF 2 teaser was released a day prior to Yash’s birthday, as to ring in the actor’s special day.

