'KGF' 2 teaser 'rewrites history' with 24-hour numbers; Yash, Sanjay pen message for fans

The wait was over for fans of the KGF franchise with the release of the teaser of 'Chapter 2' on Saturday, but the video set up their wait for bigger things lying ahead. The teaser of the Yash-starrer Kannada movie sent netizens into a frenzy with stunning visuals and action sequences. That was evident in the statistics that the two-minute video recorded within just 24 hours.

READ: Post KGF 2 Teaser Release, Netizens Demand SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' Updates

Yash overwhelmed on KGF 2 teaser response

The makers of KGF: Chapter 2 shared that movie was ‘rewriting history’ as its teaser received over 78 million views within 24 hours of its release. This including 4.2 million likes, which is being reported as the best among the releases in South film industries. The likes tally reportedly left behind the numbers set up by Vijay’s Master, Sarkar and Mersal, as well that of Baahubali director SS Rajamouli’s next RRR.

Yash, whose birthday provided the right platform for the unveiling, wrote that he could not have asked for a better gift. The ‘Rocking Star’ added that the fan love had ‘manifested as the best bday’ for him.

Your love for me has manifested as the best bday for me today. Thank you.. love you all ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DhCAAxj0Hu — Yash (@TheNameIsYash) January 8, 2021

The views count has now reached 86 million, while likes have gone on to touch 4.8 million.

Apart from the well-shot portrayal of the '80s era and Yash setting off vehicles with a heavy-duty gun in style, his face-off with Sanjay Dutt is set to be the highlight of the movie, set in the Kolar Gold Fields in Bangalore in the ‘80s. Even the faint glimpse of ‘Rocky Bhai’ with Adheera was enough to excite the fans.

READ: KGF Chapter 2: Who Leaked KGF 2 Teaser? What To Expect From The Film?

When the views had touched 45 million in half a day, Sanjay Dutt also shared a still and conveyed his gratitude to their fans.

KGF: Chapter 2

KGF: Chapter 2 is the sequel to KGF, that had released in December 2018. The period action film is being directed by Prashanth Neel, who had also made the first part.

The movie also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, among others. The movie was first set to release in October 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the release. The makers are yet to share the new release date.

The movie is also being dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

READ: 'KGF 2' Shooting Location: Read Details About The Upcoming Action-thriller Film

READ: 'Badhaai Do' Shooting To 'KGF' Teaser: Films That Created Frenzy Way Before Its Release

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.