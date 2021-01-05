'KGF' Fame Yash Poses With Son Yatharv After Traditional Hair Cut Ceremony

Actor Radhika Pandit took to her Instagram on January 5, 2021, to share a fun picture of Yash and their son Yatharv. The caption and Yatharv’s new hair cut caught the fans' attention as they took to the comment section to express their love. Scroll down and have a look at the post.

'KGF’ fame Yash poses with son Yatharv after his latest hair cut

Yash's wife, Radhika Pandit, shared on her Instagram profile a picture of the father and son duo who posed after the latter got his new haircut. The toddler has got his customary head shave, which happens after a newborn turns a certain age. The post has two pictures, the first sees Yash and Yatharv in traditional clothes after the ceremony, the latter is seen donning a white shirt while Yatharv is wearing the traditional veshti and a green shirt. The second picture is of Yatharv as he realizes that he is bald now, and his puzzled expression due to it.

Radhika’s caption described it all as she wrote, “Before realizing and then after” followed by a laughing emoji and the hashtags #radhikapandit and #nimmaRP. The post has over 169 likes within 2 hours of being uploaded on the photo-sharing platform and received praise from fans in the comment section. Take a look at some of the comments here.

Yash and Radhika Pandit

Yash and Radhika Pandit often share pictures of them and their kids on their Instagram feeds. They also share pictures from their family functions, gatherings and celebrations of festivals. Their profile also has pictures from the brands that the two endorses and support.

On the work front, the couple was recently seen on screen together after 4 years for a TV commercial of an oil brand. Yash is set to appear next in KGF chapter 2, where he will be reprising his role of Rocky. The movie will also see Sanjay Dutt playing a pivotal role named Adheera.

