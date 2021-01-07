If You Loved Yash's 'KGF', Here Are Similar Action-packed Film That You Can Binge Watch

Directed by Prasanth Neel, KGF is a 2018 period-action film starring Yash in the lead role. The film centres the life of Rocky, a young man who seeks power and wealth in order to fulfil a promise to his dying mother. His quest takes him to Mumbai where he gets involves with the gold mafia and is recruited to kill Garuda, the oppressive heir at the Kolar Gold Fields. The shooting of KGF’s sequel is under production. If you enjoyed watching the film and are looking for similar action-packed movies, then here we have compiled a list for you.

Movies like KGF:

Maari

Maari is a 2015 action-comedy flick featuring Dhanush in the lead role. The plot of the film revolves around the life of Marri, a local goon who extorts money from the people in his area and forcibly tries to become the business partner of his ladylove Sridevi. She pretends to fall in love with him but is actually trying to get Maari’s confession for a crime. The sequel of the film Maari 2 was released in 2018.

Sivaji: The Boss

Helmed by S Shankar, Sivaji: The Boss is an action-packed flick released back in 2007. Starring Rajinikanth in the titular role, the film follows the life of a software engineer who returns to India in order to serve the nation and invest in the country’s welfare. A few corrupt officials and politicians become an obstacle in his path and Sivaji is left with no option but to fight the system in his own way.

Saaho

Featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas in the lead roles, Saaho is a 2019 released dark action-thriller film. The premise of the movie narrates the life of an undercover agent and his partner going after a thief who has stolen 2,000 crore rupees. In no time it is revealed that the case is linked to the death of a crime lord and emerging gang war.

Kaala

Released in 2018, Kaala is another action drama film starring Rajinikanth in the lead role. Bankrolled by Dhanush, the movie essays the life of Karikaalan consistently fighting for the people of Dharavi, a slum in Mumbai. He wants to keep his locality safe from the clutches of a mighty politician and lead mafia don, Hari Dhadha.

Sarkar

Starring Vijay in the lead role, Sarkar is based on the life of Sundar Ramaswamy, an NRI businessman who returns India to cast his vote in the election. While doing so, he learns about the practice of fraudulent voting. Sundar then decides to investigate the matter himself and find two corrupt politicians blocking his path.

