KGF 2 To Be 'five Times Better Than First Part' Says Lead Actor Yash

KGF: Chapter 2 has much fanfare around its release. To add to the hype, the lead actor Yash gave an interview where he mentioned about the aura of the film. He revealed in the interview that the film is five times more massive than the original film. The film will have everything on a bigger canvas as compared to the KGF part one.

Also Read | KGF Star Yash’s Wife Radhika Pandit Shares How One Can Stay Safe During COVID-19

KGF 2 might follow a big screen route

The film will have a bigger and better screenplay, plot and direction as per his interview. KGF Chapter 2 which has actor Yash in the lead role is much awaited by the actor’s fans. The first instalment of the film was a commercial success raising the actor’s stardom to a level up. However, fans of the film franchise and Yash will have to wait some more. The actor had recently revealed in an interview the film is meant for a big-screen experience and OTT release is distant. However, the coronavirus situation in the country will make it difficult for the film to release anytime soon.

Also Read | 'KGF' 2: Was Sudeep Initially Set To Do Sanjay Dutt's Role? 'Dabangg 3' Actor Answers

The film is produced in a way that it is designed to release on the big screen, as per the actor. He revealed in a statement to the news publication that director Prashant Neel created it to be the ‘larger than life’ experience as the previous film has set the bar too high. The audience will only have more expectations as per the actor. Furthermore, the film’s creators kept the expectations of the fans in mind.

Also Read | Tamilrockers Leaks Superstar Yash's 'KGF: Chapter One' Movie For Download

More about KGF 2 film

The film KGF: Chapter 2 not only stars Yash but Bollywood stalwarts like Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. Yash is the protagonist and Dutt is the antagonist as per reports. However, Raveena Tandon’s character will be switching from negative to the positive role as per one of her interviews. The film will also star Srinidhi Shetty as Yash’s on-screen love interest. Reportedly it will be releasing in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi on October 23, 2020.

Yash on KGF 1'S television premiere

Also Read | Raveena Tandon On Her Character In 'KGF Chapter 2': 'She Is Hero As Well As Villain'

KGF 2 has a massive star cast

Promo Image Credits: Yash Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.