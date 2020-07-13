'KGF' 2: Was Sudeep initially set to do Sanjay Dutt's role? 'Dabangg 3' actor answers

KGF (Kolar Gold Fields): Chapter 1 has turned out to be one of the biggest films in the history of Kannada history, riding mainly on Yash’s shoulders. However, the second part of the franchise is set to get bigger and grander with not just more lavish sequences, but also with the entry of Bollywood stars. Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt are both set to play pivotal roles in the sequel.

While Raveena Tandon has opened up about her role, and posed with Yash, not much has come out in the media about Sanjay Dutt’s character except the grand release of his poster as Adheera. Meanwhile, recent reports claimed ‘Kichcha’ Sudeep was initially supposed to do Sanjay Dutt’s role.

The Kannada superstar, however, has clarified that the reports were not true. As per reports, the Dabangg 3 star clarified that he had not been offered the role. The actor cleared that he was invited to watch the KGF 1 when the shooting had been completed. Sudeep added that only ‘Sanjay sir’ could have pulled off the role, and said that only he would have been 'capable' of it.

Sudeep earned praises for his role as a baddie in Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3. The movie, however, did not live up to the expectations at the box office.

About KGF 2

As far as KGF 2 is concerned, the makers have clarified that the film won’t release on a streaming platform, after reports started doing the rounds. Though the makers earlier claimed that they will be able to keep up with its scheduled release date of October 23, there is no update yet on the resumption of shooting.

