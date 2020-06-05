'KGF Chapter 2' Director Prashant Neel To Collaborate With Prabhas For His Next?

Prabhas is a highly popular face in the South Indian film industry. Fans are always eager to learn about any projects that the actor has signed up for. Recently, there have been several rumours that KGF Chapter 2 director Prashant Neel’s next will star Prabhas in the lead role. Read on to know more details:

Prabhas to team up with KGF Chapter 2 director?

South Indian superstar Prabhas has been linked to several projects lately. There were also reports that he has come aboard for Nag Ashwin’s next. Now, recent media reports suggest that Prabhas will star in KGF Chapter 2 director Prashant Neel’s next directorial.

A few months ago, there were several reports that Mythri Movie Makers, a production company down South has approached Prashant Neel to direct a movie. Reportedly, Prashant Neel was also offered a huge amount for the same starring Prabhas. According to reports, Prabhas and KGF Chapter 2 director Prashant Neel will start working on the project in the second half of 2020.

Several reports also state that the film is slated for a 2024 release. However, it is still yet to be seen whether there is an actual project in the talks or is it just rumours milling around.

In addition to these reports, several fans are eagerly awaiting an announcement on the same. As Prashant Neel celebrates his birthday today, fans are not just wishing the actor but also demanding an announcement about the movie. Many fans have been asking about the same on social media and adding that they are waiting for the duo to team up again.

On the other hand, Prashant Neel’s KGF Chapter 2 is currently in its filming stage and is expected to release in October 2020. However, due to the coronavirus crisis, there could be a delay in the same. KGF Chapter 2 also stars Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt in a negative role. The film will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.

Prabhas was last seen in the Sujeeth-directed Saaho opposite Shraddha Kapoor. He will be next seen alongside Pooja Hegde in a film directed by Radha Krishna Kumar which is currently in its filming stage.

