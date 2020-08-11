'KGF' Star Yash And His Wife Radhika Pandit Definitely Love Sea And These Pics Are Proof

Actors Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit are always giving out major couple goals to their fans. They often post pictures of them, from a vacation or on special occasions. The couple apparently loves beaches as most of their pictures have a beautiful backdrop of the sea. Take a look at their amazing pictures from a beach holiday that prove they're complete beach persons.

Radhika Pandit shared this picture of her by the beach, on her Instagram account. Along with the picture, she shared that she misses going out to the beach and also misses taking her babies out to one. Currently, the actor is in quarantine at home with her entire family.

Another picture the actor shared on her Instagram was with her baby at the beach. The mother-baby duo seemed to be having a ball at the beach and this candid picture of them smiling is everything beautiful.

Another picture that KGF star Yash's wife Radhika Pandit shared was with her baby Arya. Radhika Pandit and her husband Yash love watching sunsets and it looks like their daughter loves it too. This picture of them pointing towards the setting sun is sure to brighten your day a little bit.

Radhika Pandit and her husband Yash went out on a vacation abroad and spent some quality time together at the beach. While Radhika wore a beautiful yellow gown, her husband wore a shirt and a pair of shorts as they were seen holding hands and walking by the sea. The actor also shared a bunch of pictures from their beach vacation on her Instagram.

Another picture of the couple which proves they love hanging out by the beach is this one. The couple was seen twinning their outfits. Radhika Pandit wore a little black dress while her husband, KGF star Yash wore a black t-shirt and a pair of jean shorts. She shared the picture with a caption that said,"Well.. there has to be a He, me, Sea and us Three 😉", which proves they loved hanging out by the sea.

