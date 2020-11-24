Radhika Pandit 'couldn't Help Sharing' Old Pic With Grandmother: 'She Was My Favourite'

Radhika Pandit recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture from her childhood, wherein she as a baby can be seen sitting on her grandmother's lap. Sharing the throwback post on social media, the actor explained, "Found this pic of my beautiful Grandma while browsing!". Fans were quick to share their responses to Radhika Pandit's childhood photos. Take a look at Radhika Pandit's Instagram post.

Radhika shares her childhood photo

Also Read | 'KGF' star Yash's wife Radhika compares Diwali celebrations since 2 years & now; see pics

In this monochromatic picture, baby Radhika Pandit is seen adorably lying on her grandmother's lap, while the latter smiled for the camera. The star can also be seen flashing her smile in this post. Sharing this throwback picture on social media, Radhika Pandit penned a heartfelt caption dedicated to her grandmother.

In the caption, Radhika Pandit said that though it was not a very clear picture, she couldn't resist sharing it with the fans. Talking about her grandmother, the actor wrote, "She was my favourite". Pandit further added, "I am sure many of u are still closest to your grandparents! They are the best, aren't they!!". To clear the confusion, Radhika also mentioned, "P.S : That baby in the pic is me by the way".

Radhika Pandit's Instagram caption read as:

Found this pic of my beautiful Grandma while browsing! Not a very clear pic, but couldnt help sharing! She was my favourite â¤

I am sure many of u are still closest to your grandparents! They are the best aren't they!!

#radhikapandit #nimmaRP

P.S : That baby in the pic is me by the way

Also Read | 'KGF' star Yash and wife Radhika Pandit celebrate son Yatharv's first birthday

Fans' reactions

Fans went gaga over Radhika Pandit's childhood photos. They showered the actor with praises and compliments. One of the Instagram users commented, "Adorable Radhu attigeðŸ˜˜Now our ayra looks just like youðŸ˜â¤same to sameðŸ’ž". Netizens also compared Radhika with her own kids. One of her followers wrote, "Yatarva looks totally like you mam..â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸". Another added, "Aww, We can see Ayra & Yatharv both in this one pic". One of the fans' comments read as "beautiful radhu n ayra n yatharv baby photo upload". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image Credits - Radhika Pandit Instagram Comment Section

Also Read | KGF's Yash and Radhika Pandit's son Yatharv turns 11 months old today, take a look

Also Read | 'KGF' star Yash's wife Radhika Pandit's sweet wish for daughter Aarya on Daughter's day

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.