'KGF' Actor Yash Flies To Maldives For A Family Vacation; Have A Look At The Pictures

Yash has rapidly become a famous face on social media, especially since the success and popularity of KGF, which shows him in the leading role. In his personal life, he is known to be a ‘family man’, as is evident in his numerous posts on social media. He has now headed for a vacation with his family in one of the increasingly popular holiday destinations in the world – Maldives. The actor has shared a few photos from his family holiday in the Maldives on his Instagram account; have a look at them.

KGF’s Yash flies to the Maldives with family

Having become the father of two, Yash has been visibly spending more time with his family, especially post lockdown. The coronavirus pandemic had put a halt any kinds of travel plans for everyone; but now that the restrictions have been lifted with appropriate guidelines, many people have started to head out for vacations. That is exactly what Yash as done as he decided to fly to the Maldives to enjoy his free time with his family in the tropics. In his latest Instagram post, he has uploaded a few pictures from his vacation with the caption, “If there was a tropical paradise.. then this would be it!! Maldives.. here we come!!”.

The first picture shows his entire family, with Yash and wife Radhika Pandit standing in the waters and holding their children. All of them dressed in appropriate tropical outfits, Yash is seen sporting dark shades with a white outfit. The next three photos show him posing individually with each of his family members. He posted a candid picture with his daughter and a sweet picture with his son, along with a pleasant picture with his wife Radhika with sunlight reflecting on the waters in the background. His fans routinely showered love and affection on him in the comments.

Fans have been eager to seem him reprising the role of ‘Rocky’ in KGF: Chapter 2. The actor created a lot of excitement and hype in his followers after he shared the trailer of the film on his social media accounts. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.

