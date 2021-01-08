KGF's Yash Birthday: #HappyBirthDayRockyBhai Trends On Twitter As Fans Pour In Wishes

KGF’s Yash aka Rocky Bhai is celebrating his 35th birthday today on January 8, 2021, and Twitter has the hashtag #HappyBirthDayRockyBhai as fans pour the actor with love on his special day. Fans are all the more elated as the teaser for 'KGF Chapter 2' made it to YouTube yesterday on January 7, 2021. Take a look at the wishes the actor received on his special day.

Also Read: 'KGF' Actor Yash And Wife Radhika Pandit Reunite On Screen After 4 Years; Read More

#HappyBirthDayRockyBhai trends on Twitter as Yash turns 35

Although the film, KGF: Chapter 1 received mixed reviews from critics, it became a massive commercial success with Yash's performance in the film getting widespread acclaim. His character, Rocky Bhai has also received a massive fan-following. The micro-blogging site is currently trending the hashtag #HappyBirthDayRockyBhai as the tweets for the much-loved KGF star are unending. With all that said, here are the wishes he received:

Hearty Birthday wishes to our #RockyBhai #RamCinemas wishes you to have a Great Year ahead filled with full of happiness and success !!#HappyBirthDayRockyBhai@TheNameIsYash pic.twitter.com/F3F33vTfCH — Ram Muthuram Cinemas (@RamCinemas) January 8, 2021

Day of most powerful person of KGF @TheNameIsYash .

After all "powerful people comes from powerful places"

Wishing a Very Happy Birthday to the most dashing hero Rocky BhaiðŸŽŠðŸŽ‚#HappyBirthDayRockyBhai pic.twitter.com/1gqwg9vptl — Abhishek Anand (@Abhishekkr8538) January 8, 2021

Birthday wishes to the 1st Pan india star from Sandalwood, Superstar of Karnataka, Sensation of South India, rawKINGâ­ @TheNameIsYash

Be like a king, keep inspiring, make us proud. #HappyBirthdayRockyBhai #HappyBirthdayYash pic.twitter.com/GSjJTYxCuP — KFI Box-office (@kfi_boxOffice) January 8, 2021

@TheNameIsYash wish u a very happy birthday sir may god bless you gives u happy ND prosperous life ur stars ðŸŒŸ always bright u r a Rock star best wishes for ur new Blockbuster film KGF Chapter 2

#HappyBirthDayRockyBhai pic.twitter.com/p61Wp5ZMH6 — Shalini (@Shaliniseth_604) January 8, 2021

Many many happy returns of the day to one of the most Vercetile and talented superstar in industry..... ðŸŽ‰ðŸ’@TheNameIsYash #HappyBirthdayRockyBhai pic.twitter.com/XpiBaQ9hIf — Girish Patel ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³™ (@patelsaab001) January 8, 2021

Radhika Pandit’s wish for Yash

KGF’s Yash also received an adorable birthday wish from his wife Radhika Pandit on her Instagram feed. The latter shared a fun picture of them as Yash fed her some cake and put some on her face too. She wrote, “Sometimes I wonder, why you are so perfect for me, then I realise its coz u let me have your share of cake too. Happy birthday my Bestie”. Her post was liked over 317k times since she shared it and the comments also have major birthday love pouring in for the actor. Take a look.

Also Read: Dil Raju's Birthday: Chiranjeevi, Yash, #ChaySam And Others Join The Celebration

KGF Chapter 2 teaser out now

The official teaser for the upcoming Prashanth Neel-directorial made it to YouTube yesterday on January 7, 2021. The movie will be arriving in theatres soon and sees actor Yash reprise his role as Rocky from the first movie. The sequel will also see actor Sanjay Dutt playing a pivotal role titled Adheera.

Also Read: On KGF's Yash's Birthday, Wife Radhika Asks 'Why You Are So Perfect?'; Pens Adorable Note

Also Read: On Yash's Birthday Occasion, Try Out This Fun Trivia Quiz About The KGF Fame Actor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.