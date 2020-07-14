'KGF’ Star Yash Shares A Delightful Post Of His Toddler Son Dancing; Watch Video

That KGF actor Yash is a doting father to his children is known to all. The actor and his wife Radhika Pandit recently welcomed their daughter Ayra in the year 2018 and they had once again become parents to an adorable baby boy on October 30, 2019. The actor recently took to his social media to share a delightful video of his toddler son breaking into a dance.

Also Read: Tamilrockers Leaks Superstar Yash's 'KGF: Chapter One' Movie For Download

Yash shares a video of his son dancing

Talking about the video, it has Yash's son in his red toy car. Once the music starts, he can be seen breaking into a dance as his father cheers for him in the background. He can be seen sporting a cute striped blue t-shirt and grey shorts.

Also Read: Actor Yash's Wife Sets Lockdown Rules, Says He Has To Be ‘home At 8’

But it was the Googly actor's endearing caption which further steals the show. Yash can be seen stating in the caption that his son can hardly walk but once the music starts, he turns into a party animal. He also hilariously informs his fans to ignore his enthusiastic cheering in the background. Take a look at Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari's actor's post.

Also Read: KGF Actor Yash’s Daughter Arya Singing Lullaby To Her Baby Brother Will Melt Your Heart

Reportedly, the actor and his wife Radhika have still not unveiled the name of their baby boy to the public glare. The actor's fans fondly call his son, Rocky Jr. after his character's name in the film KGF. On the work front, the actor is gearing up for the film, KGF 2. The much-awaited movie will be helmed by Prashanth Neel. The film will also star Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles. The film is reportedly slated for an October release this year.

Yash on his film KGF 2

According to media sources, the Masterpiece actor recently revealed to a daily that the film KGF 2 is five times more massive than the original film. He further said that the film will have everything on a bigger canvas as compared to the KGF part one. The actor also hinted that the film will have a bigger and better screenplay, plot, and direction. Yash had reportedly also added in the interview that the film is meant for a big-screen experience and OTT release is distant. But, the coronavirus situation in the country will make it difficult for the film to release anytime soon.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.