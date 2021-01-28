'KGF' Actor Yash Turns Into 'Dadda Shark' For His One-year-old 'Baby Shark' Yathrav; See

Popular film actor Yash took to his social media handle and shared a post, which features a picture and a video, on Wednesday. Interestingly, in the picture, Yash is seen taking a selfie with his one-year-old baby boy Yathrav in an aquarium. Meanwhile, in the video, Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit are seen explaining the importance of family vacations while sharing their experience in the Maldives.

Instagramming his post, Yash wrote a short caption which read, "Baby shark do do do with Dadda shark do do do", along with a smiling face emoji. Interestingly, the father-son duo is seen sporting a printed shirt while having a gala time. Scroll down to take a look at Yash's latest Instagram post.

Yash's gala time with kids

Within a few hours, the post of the 35-year-old actor managed to garner more than 12 lakhs double-taps; and is still counting. Meanwhile, his fans went gaga over his latest Instagram entry, featuring his son, as they flooded the comments section with heart-eye and fire emoticons. On the other hand, many from his 4.6M Insta fam called him "boss". A handful of fans also asked about Yash's two-year-old daughter Arya as she was not featured in the photo and the video.

Yash's family vacation

Interestingly, the Santhu Straight Forward actor is enjoying a family vacation in the Maldives and he has made it quite evident with his social media wall. Many of Yash's recent posts have given a sneak peek into his vacay diary. As per his previous post, he spent quality time with his wife and kids on Conrad Maldives Rangali Island.

In the multiple-picture post, Yash was seen playing with his little munchkins on a beach while they were trying to make something from the sand. In the caption of the post, Yash had written, "Water and sand never gave me so much fun, like it did with these tiny tots". The actor landed in the Maldives on January 18. On the other hand, his wife Radhika Pandit also shared a few posts featuring the Drama actor and their kids.

