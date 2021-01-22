KGF's Yash Enjoys Vacation With His Kids; Says 'Water And Sand Never Gave Me So Much Fun'

Yash has been enjoying his vacation with his family in the Maldives. In the latest post, the actor can be seen enjoying with his wife and kids at the beach. Since his first post a couple of days ago, KGF's Yash has been posting series of multiple pictures as he enjoys his vacation near the bright blue sea. In the most recent pictures that he posted, the actor can be seen having a gala time with his kids playing in the sand near the beach.

Yash's family enjoys vacation in the Maldives

In the first image, KGF's Yash can be seen hugging his son and playing with his daughter as they try to build something out of the sand. The adorable kids were seen sporting adorable shark-like outfits which fans loved very much. In one of the pictures, Yash and Radhika are seen playing with their kids in the water.

The blissful blue waters and the mesmerising orange sunset set the perfect vibe for their family outing. The kids wearing shark outfits too were all smiles in this picture. In another picture from the same post, Yash and Radhika Pandit were seen posing in a candid way as Yash lifted his daughter up the water. The family hence seemed to be having a great time together.

In his caption, Yash mentioned that water and sand never gave him so much joy as he had with his kids. He then tagged the place he was staying at in the Maldives along with a number of other hashtags as well. A number of fans loved the picture series uploaded by him and send out a couple of hearts reacting to the wonderful images shared by the actor on his timeline. Earlier as well, Yash shared some beautiful images of his family as he strolled down a pathway in the Maldives. Fans have loved watching Yash and his amazing picture series from his vacation. In one of his earlier posts, Yash went on to call the Maldives a tropical paradise and thus expressed how much he was enjoying his vacation with his family.

