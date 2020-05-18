'KGF: Chapter 2' Makers Resume Work Amid Lockdown, Music Composition Begins

Amid coronavirus pandemic where the shootings for films have been stalled, KGF: Chapter 2 which is one of the most awaited films of the year, has resumed work. The first installment of the film garnered much appreciation from the people across the nation, with Yash’s laudable performance. The second part of the film has got even bigger additions in the cast list including Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. As the Karnataka government has granted to resume some post-production activities, the film’s makers have begun work on the music.

KGF: Chapter 2 makers resume work amid coronavirus lockdown

Karthik Gowda, who is bankrolling the film took to his Twitter handle and treated his fans with a picture from the recording studio. In the snap, director Prashanth Neel, cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, and composer Ravi Basrur were seen together posing for the camera. Recently, the makers announced that the film announced that the film’s teaser will not be released anytime soon after rumors on the release of the teaser took social media by storm. The film will feature Yash as the protagonist, while Sanjay Dutt will be seen as the main antagonist, Adheera. Raveena Tandon will be playing the role of Chief Minister Ramika Sen. The poster of the upcoming was recently released amping up the expectations of the audiences.

Miss Diva Supranational 2016 Srinidhi Shetty will be seen playing the female lead. Earlier, makers stated that they were looking to release the film in October 2020 in multiple languages. However, due to the lockdown, it is expected that the release will be delayed. Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF 1 which was a hit among fans, managed to rake in Rs 250 crore worldwide and Rs 100 crore in Karnataka alone, becoming the first Sandalwood film to do so. KGF 2 will simultaneously release in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. It will be produced by Vijay Kiragandur under his banner Hombale Films.

As soon as the makers posted an update on the film, the frenzy fans of the film stormed the comment section, asking about the release of the teaser as well as the film. One of the user wrote that finally they received an update on their favourite film KGF. Another user wrote that he is eagerly waiting for the film to release in Telegu. A third user chimed in and wrote that he is eagerly waiting for the teaser to get released.

Madly waiting for teaser #kgf chapter 2 — TON¥ VJ 07™ (@Tonyvj07) May 17, 2020

Finally anna posted about #KGFChapter2 — Rocky (Agastya) (@EL_Dorado_K_G_F) May 17, 2020

Waiting for #KGFChapter2 update 💆🏻‍♂️🔥🚶 — Hemanth Yash ® (@HemanthYash12) May 17, 2020

