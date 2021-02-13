'KGF: Chapter 2' Producer Shares A 'brilliant' Fan-made Flip Art Of The Teaser

Sandalwood star Yash is eagerly waiting for the release of his upcoming film, KGF: Chapter 2, set to release in theatres this year. On January 8, the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 unveiled the film's teaser amid much fanfare. The big-budget film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty. Recently, the film's producer Karthik Gowda took to Twitter to share a video of a fan who has done a "flip art" with 100 drawings and recreated a portion of the KGF: Chapter 2 teaser. Take a look at the fan-art here!

Lovely work man.... Just brilliant https://t.co/reQqaTOgsO — Karthik Gowda (@Karthik1423) February 12, 2021

Read more| 'RRR' To 'KGF 2': Pan India Movies Whose Release Date Announcement Broke The Internet

Recently, a Twitter user shared a video of a little fan doing a flip art of KGF: Chapter 2 teaser. The flip art was created with 100 drawings. Sharing the video, the Twitter user wrote, "Flip art with 100 drawings #KGF2 #KGF @TheNameIsYash hope you like it.. from suriya fans @prashanth_neel #yash." Producer of KGF, Karthik Gowda, took to Twitter to give a shoutout to the artist who came up with the flip art of KGF: Chapter 2. He posted the video and wrote, "Lovely work man.... Just brilliant".

Kannada actor Yash's fans grew manifold after his film KGF: Chapter 1 graced the screens in 2018. The film became a blockbuster hit and the makers are now busy with the sequel, KGF: Chapter 2. The teaser for KGF 2, which was released by the makers last month, became the most trending video that day, crossing 165 million views and 7.8 million likes on YouTube.

Read more| Yash's Fans Demand PM Modi To Declare KGF: Chapter 2 Release Date As National Holiday

KGF 2 release date revealed

On January 30, Hombale Films, the production house behind the KGF franchise, took to social media to announce the release date of the sequel. According to the makers, KGF: Chapter 2 will release worldwide in theatres on July 16 this year. Along with the release date, the makers also shared a new poster. The official Twitter handle of Hombale Films wrote, "#KGFChapter2 Worldwide Theatrical Release On July 16th, 2021. #KGFChapter2onJuly16."

Read more| Janhvi Kapoor And Rajkummar Rao Starrer Roohi Afzana All Set To Hit Theatres In March

KGF 2 Cast details

KGF: Chapter 2 is directed by Prashanth Neel. The film stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj and Malavika Avinash in the lead roles. While Yash reprises the role of Rocky, Sanjay Dutt will be seen as Adheera, the villain in the story. Being the most expensive Kannada film pegged at a reported budget of Rs.100 crore, the film will also be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.

Read more| Sonam Kapoor's 'insanely Hard' Film 'Blind' Leaves Her 'bruised', Actor Shares Picture

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.