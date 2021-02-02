Yash's Fans Demand PM Modi To Declare KGF: Chapter 2 Release Date As National Holiday

The release of one of the most anticipated movies of the year, titled KGF: Chapter 2, is only a few months away. The film, which will see Yash stepping into the shoes of Rocky one more time, also features the likes of Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, to name a few. In the past, every single time anything related to Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 has been released, it has been observed that the Twitterati had made the film trend on the micro-blogging site for days at length. And now, if the below tweet is to go by, an official letter has been shared with the honourable Prime Minister in India, Narendra Modi in connection to the same. The letter, that is attached to the tweet, sees members from Yash's fanbase making an appeal to the prime minister that the KGF 2 release date should be declared as a national holiday.

The Tweet:

About KGF: Chapter 2:

Prashanth Neel’s directorial film, KGF: Chapter 2, is a sequel to the 2018 period-action blockbuster KGF, which saw Yash essay the lead character of Rocky for the very first time. It is said that the scale of the second instalment has been grander than its predecessor, and in order to achieve the same, the cast and crew members have worked on various aspects of the film tirelessly for the past few months. In addition to Sanjay Dutt (who will be seen playing Adheera, the antagonist of the film) and Yash, the film will also see Raveena Tandon bring the character of Ramika Sen to life.

A little about the prequel:

KGF Chapter 1 told the story of Rocky, who, in order to honour the promise of fame and fortune that he made to his dying mother, got entangled with the Gold Mafia. The film, later on, saw Yash's Rocky standing up for the common folk in a story that touched upon the underbelly of the city and the theme of revolting against a morally questionably system. Yash's first outing as the upstanding character made it to theatres on 21st December 2018 and went on to become an unprecedented blockbuster hit.

