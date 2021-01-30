'KGF Chapter 2' Release Date Announced Along With A Rowdy Poster, See Details Here

'KGF Chapter 1' created history with its outstanding performance on the box office globally. Fans of the movie were eagerly waiting to get an update about when will 'KGF Chapter 2' release. The most awaited and anticipated movies of this year KGF Chapter 2's release date has been finally announced. The makers recently took to social media and revealed the KGF Chapter 2 release date. Here is a look at when will KGF Chapter 2 release for the audience.

KGF Chapter 2 release date announced

The makers took to the social media handles and shared that the KGF Chapter 2 release date is going to be on July 16, 2021. The lead actor from the movie KGF Chapter 2 Yash took to his official social media handles and shared the update for everyone. He shared a new thrilling poster of the movie and shared that the movie will be having a theatrical release on July 16, 2021. Here is a look at Yash's KGF 2 poster and release date announcement.

Yash's KGF 2 new poster and release date

Fasten your seat belt coz the date is set.. 😎 pic.twitter.com/LsmIvf7SSz — Yash (@TheNameIsYash) January 29, 2021

In the new poster, a rowdy Yash is seen holding a gun in his hands as he poses in front of a huge lion statue behind him. He can be seen dressed in a brown suit on the KGF Chapter 2 poster. The movie will be releasing in five languages Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. He captioned the post as, “Fasten your seat belt coz the date is set.. 😎”

Netizens react to KGF Chapter 2 release date announcement

As soon as he shared the poster on his official social media handles, fans flooded the comments section as they could not contain their excitement over the news. A lot of people reshared the tweet from their account and showed their excitement for the KGF Chapter 2 release date. Several people mentioned that the upcoming movie will be breaking all the records on the box office. Some of the users praised Yash’s look from the newly released poster. Here is a look at some of the reactions by netizens on the KGF Chapter 2 release date announcement.

Teaser already created sensations with mindblowing action, Visuals and your Screen presence BGM Sir👌👌🔥🔥💥💥..Now can't wait to watch it on big screen🤩🤩#Yash#KGFChapter2 — Abhi Ram (@AbhiRamaKrishn8) January 29, 2021

KGF Chapter 2

Fans are eagerly waiting for the KGF Chapter 2 trailer since past few months now. However, there has been no official announcement regarding the trailer. KGF Chapter 2 cast will feature several actors reprising their roles from the first part like Yash in the lead, Srinidhi Shetty, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash among others. The movie is going to be a visual treat for the audiences as KGF Chapter 2 cast also sees several big names being added like Sanjay Dutt as Adheera, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj among others.

KGF Chapter 2 is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and directed by Prashanth Neel brought by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, Hombale Films and AA Films. The recent KGF Chapter 2 teaser created history by becoming the most viewed teaser with 100 million views within 24 hours. Here is a look at the KGF Chapter 2 teaser.

